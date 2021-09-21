Aaron Jones was instrumental in the Green Bay Packers' Week 2 35-17 win over the Detroit Lions, finding the end zone a jaw-dropping four times during the prime-time contest. The veteran back tied the Lambeau Field record for touchdowns and was the first player to total four scores in a "Monday Night Football" game since Marshall Faulk in 2000.

"All of them," he laughed when asked what his favorite touchdown on the night was. "Well, actually, it's probably the first one. I kind of saluted my dad -- tapped my chest and pointed up to him, so probably that one."

Jones' father, Alvin Jones Sr., died at the age of 57 back in April due to complications from COVID-19. Jones noted back in the spring that he was dedicating the rest of his career to his father. The 26-year-old was even wearing a necklace that carries some of his father's ashes during the game. However, Jones noted after the game he lost it during one of his touchdowns on Monday and the Packers grounds crew was in the midst of searching Lambeau Field for it during his postgame presser. Fortunately for Jones, he confirmed on Tuesday morning that the necklace was found.

"If there was any place to lose it, that's where my dad would have wanted me to lose it," Jones said Monday. "I know he's smiling."

Jones finished with 115 yards from scrimmage along with those four scores (three receiving touchdowns and one rushing).

"He's been through a lot and he's a great human being," Rodgers said of Jones. "He adds a lot to our team as a player. He's just an exceptional player. I was teasing him at training camp when he missed a few days in a row -- just different when you see the film and No. 33 is back there. He's just a different type of back, a special player, but the person is really a great person."

Jones and the Packers were able to earn their first win of the season in Week 2 and will now prepare for a Week 3 matchup with the 49ers in San Francisco.