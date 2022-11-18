The Green Bay Packers do not have much time to save their season. They are coming off a "Thursday Night Football" Week 11 loss to the Tennessee Titans that put them well below .500 on the season, at 4-7.

They have basically no shot to win their division, standing second behind the 8-1 Minnesota Vikings and barely ahead of the 3-6 Detroit Lions and the 3-7 Chicago Bears.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers is struggling, and things are not looking great for the team to turn it around, though No. 12 promises that "the season is not over." He's right, but in order to make anything out of the 2022 campaign, the Packers need to make some serious adjustments on all sides of the ball. According to running back Aaron Jones, they are ready to make these changes.

Going forward, Jones said the team will have a postseason approach and play its best football.

"Definitely. We talked about it; we've got to play with urgency and try to get every win," Jones said on SiriusXM regarding their mindset for the rest of the regular season. "It's playoff football for us."

The Packers have the Eagles next week, another challenge given how well Philadelphia is playing. The rest of their season will include playing the Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings and the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams, who despite falling off this season could still provide difficulties for Green Bay.