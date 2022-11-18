In a loss to the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night, the Green Bay Packers offense could not find many answers. Green Bay averaged just 4.6. yards per play overall, with averages south of 3 yards per rush and 6 yards per pass attempt. It wasn't pretty.

Following the game, Aaron Rodgers was seemingly at a loss for explanations. Or at least simple ones.

"I couldn't tell you, point to one thing," Rodgers said, per NFL.com. "I'm not going to make excuses about my thumb, it's been the same since New York. I don't know. I gotta go back and look at it. It felt like fundamentally I was in a good spot. I just didn't have the same type of consistent grip and ball coming out the same way. I threw a lot of kinda wobblers tonight. There was some wind. I just missed a few throws I shoulda had."

Rodgers certainly did throw some wobblers, and miss a few throws he should have had. Two, in particular, stand out. He missed wide-open receivers in Sammy Watkins and Allen Lazard on third-down crossing routes on back-to-back drives, which resulted in the Packers punting and then missing on a fourth-down opportunity. Two opportunities to cut the Tennessee lead down to one score, and the Packers came up empty on both.

Now sitting at just 4-7 with six games remaining in the regular season, the Packers are a distinct long shot to make the playoffs. They might have to run the table to get there. Rodgers thinks they can do it, but only if everyone -- including himself -- steps up.

"We gotta play up to our potential," Rodgers said. "If we play up to our potential, we can win our last six games. I'm confident of that. Obviously I gotta play up to my potential; tonight wasn't it."