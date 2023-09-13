The Jets say they have "a lot of faith" in Zach Wilson to replace Aaron Rodgers after the latter suffered a season-ending Achilles injury in their first game. But that isn't stopping New York from exploring quarterback insurance, with CBS Sports HQ Senior NFL Insider Josina Anderson reporting Wednesday that the Jets are working to "narrow down their options."

That includes ruling out future Hall of Famer Tom Brady, according to The Athletic. The 46-year-old Brady, who retired for a second time this offseason and was just honored by the rival Patriots on Sunday, has told those close to him he is done playing football, per Dianna Russini, and New York has no plans to inquire about his availability. Even if Brady were interested, he'd potentially be forced to sell his new ownership stake in the Raiders if he intended to suit up for another team.

The Jets are also out on former 49ers starter Colin Kaepernick, who had reportedly reached out via his agent in the wake of Rodgers' injury. Kaepernick has long been eyeing a comeback but hasn't played an NFL game in seven years, and he is not on New York's radar, per Josina Anderson, as the Jets' goal is to add a QB who knows Wilson is "the guy" and has familiarity with the staff or system.

The pool of QBs who fit that criteria is rather thin. Veteran free agents like Joe Flacco and Chad Henne, who retired after the 2022 season, have a history with the Jets or offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. There are several bigger-name veterans currently on other rosters, like the Titans' Ryan Tannehill, who previously worked under Jets assistant Todd Downing, but such targets would require New York to trade for help -- an unlikely reality after the team already surrendered high draft picks for Rodgers.

In the meantime, former Packers, Bears and Lions reserve Tim Boyle is set to be promoted from the Jets' practice squad to serve as Wilson's No. 2.