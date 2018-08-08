Aaron Rodgers rips several Packers players for 'piss poor' effort in practice

Aaron Rodgers doesn't rip his teammates in public very often, but that's exactly what the Packers quarterback did on Tuesday, after a session of practice where he felt several players gave a 'piss poor' effort.

As practice was ending, Rodgers was running the scout team offense in order to help the Packers' No. 1 defense prepare for this week's preseason game against Tennessee. Rodgers probably won't be playing against the Titans on Thursday, so running the scout team was a way for him to still get some reps in.

Apparently, Rodgers was not impressed with the scout team. During the drill, all the scout team offense had to do was run a play that had been drawn up on a card, and it appears they couldn't even do that. Rodgers seems to take specific issue with the play of Green Bay's younger receivers.

"I think it was one of the worst carded sessions we've had," Rodgers said, via ESPN.com. "I don't know how you can make it simpler. You literally have what the play would be in our terminology of the card. And the effort level was very low, especially what I'm accustomed to, having run that period for a number of years. It's not a good start for us on the carded period for the young guys. I think [DeAngelo] Yancey has really progressed, [Geronimo Allison], obviously 16 [Jake Kumerow]. But everybody else was piss poor."

Rodgers said he didn't intend to call his guys out, but that's what ended up happening due to his frustration with the scout team.

"I was just answering the question," Rodgers said. "I think it's pretty evident to anybody watching the end of practice, there were some mental errors. That's the frustrating thing. It's one thing if you're picturing a play in your mind and you're thinking about it and you're a little off, but when you're looking at a card that tells you exactly where to line up and exactly where the play is, there aren't any excuses for that."

At 34 years old, Rodgers admitted that he's probably not as patient with the younger players as he used to be.

"I'm getting older and grumpier," Rodgers said. "I've been at this for a long time. I'm tired, too; we're all a little tired. When you get a little tired, the fuse gets a little shorter. Again, you're in like the 14th play of a 14-play drive and you've got low effort level and an MA [missed assignment], that's a little frustrating."

Although it's not necessarily concerning that Rodgers is calling his teammates out, the Packers might want to be slightly concerned with the fact that Rodgers has been been making it a habit of voicing his frustrations publicly this year.

Not only did Rodgers let everyone know he was unhappy with the team's decision to cut Jordy Nelson, but he also expressed his displeasure with Green Bay's decision to fire quarterbacks coach Alex Van Pelt in January. Also, he didn't seem too thrilled that the team wasn't able to get a new contract done with him before training camp.

As Rodgers said, this could all be happening because he's getting older, but whatever the reason is, the Packers need to figure it out, because the last thing they need going into 2018 is a disgruntled quarterback.