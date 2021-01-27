The Detroit Lions have had no shortage of suitors when it comes to teams inquiring about trading for quarterback Matthew Stafford. About one-third of the league has reached out to the Lions to discuss a possible trade involving the veteran quarterback, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The Lions will likely receive at least one future first-round pick in exchange for Stafford, per Rapoport. Earlier this week, we broke down the five most likely trade fits for Stafford.

After 12 seasons together, Stafford and the Lions have mutually agreed to part ways via trade. Lions coach Matt Campbell and general manager Matt Holmes, who were both hired earlier this month, knew prior to being hired that the Lions were planning to trade Stafford, who still has two years remaining under his current contract. The 32-year-old quarterback is coming off a 2020 season that saw him complete 64.2% of his passes for 4,084 yards and 26 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Stafford, the Lions' franchise leader in just about every career passing category, was named to his first and only Pro Bowl in 2014. The NFL's two-time leader in pass attempts, Stafford is one of eight quarterbacks in league history to throw for over 5,000 yards in a season. Stafford led the Lions to postseason berths in 2011, 2014 and in 2016. Detroit lost each of their playoff games under Stafford, and are still in search of its first postseason win since 1991.

The Lions have fallen on hard times over the past three seasons. During that span, Detroit has posted a 14-33-1 record. The Lions' lack of success led to them firing Matt Patricia with five games remaining in the 2020 regular season.

What can the Lions get in exchange for Stafford? Our own Cody Benjamin recently projected that a first and third-round pick would be appropriate compensation for Stafford. Chris Trapasso has the Football Team giving up their first-round pick to acquire Stafford in his most recent mock draft.

Stafford is not the only established quarterback whose future is currently not known. Deshaun Watson has publicly expressed his frustration with the Texans, who have endured a tumultuous offseason that includes the controversial hiring of general manager Nick Caserio. Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has not officially made up his mind on whether or not he will return for the 18th season in Pittsburgh. Aaron Rodgers' somewhat cryptic comments immediately following Green Bay's NFC title game loss to Tampa Bay has led to questions regarding his future with the Packers.