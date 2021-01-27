From the sound of it, Matthew Stafford will be joining Deshaun Watson as talented, accomplished quarterbacks set to play on a new team in 2021. In this mock draft, the Washington Football Team sends the No. 19 overall pick to the Lions to secure Stafford's services. Washington's new GM, Martin Mayhew, picked Stafford No. 1 overall in 2009 while he was the GM in Detroit.

To play this mock scenario out further, I have the Lions signing Ryan Fitzpatrick in free agency as a stop-gap while they begin their rebuilding process. Oh, and I have the Jets trading for Deshaun Watson. Just like I had in my last mock.

Here's the compensation for the Jets-Watson deal:

Texans get: No. 2 overall, 2022 first-round pick, 2023 first-round pick, 2022 fifth-round pick

Jets get: Deshaun Watson

With Super Bowl LV set, the draft order is now locked in through the first 30 picks.