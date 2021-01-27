From the sound of it, Matthew Stafford will be joining Deshaun Watson as talented, accomplished quarterbacks set to play on a new team in 2021. In this mock draft, the Washington Football Team sends the No. 19 overall pick to the Lions to secure Stafford's services. Washington's new GM, Martin Mayhew, picked Stafford No. 1 overall in 2009 while he was the GM in Detroit.
To play this mock scenario out further, I have the Lions signing Ryan Fitzpatrick in free agency as a stop-gap while they begin their rebuilding process. Oh, and I have the Jets trading for Deshaun Watson. Just like I had in my last mock.
Here's the compensation for the Jets-Watson deal:
Texans get: No. 2 overall, 2022 first-round pick, 2023 first-round pick, 2022 fifth-round pick
Jets get: Deshaun Watson
With Super Bowl LV set, the draft order is now locked in through the first 30 picks.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs
We might get some faux "speculation" that the Jaguars won't pick Lawrence No. 1. Don't believe it. This is happening.
Mock Trade from New York Jets
Round 1 - Pick 2
Zach Wilson QB
BYU • Jr • 6'3" / 210 lbs
Jets GM Joe Douglas is entering his third season as the team's GM. Another poor year and he'll squarely be on the hot seat. He needs to make the move for Watson. Even with Darnold included in the trade, Houston stacks up at the quarterback spot.
From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 3
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs
I just get a feeling the Dolphins brass isn't going to bail on Tua Tagovailoa quickly, and after just half a season of starts, it's not crazy for them to ride him out for at least one more year. With this pick, they get him someone he knows well at receiver.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs
The Falcons will likely ride out Matt Ryan for another season with Arthur Smith running the show now. So they go defense with Surtain to shore up the secondary.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Penei Sewell OL
Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs
The easiest pick after Lawrence to the Jaguars in the top 10.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs
The Eagles aren't totally ready to hitch their wagon to Jalen Hurts yet, are they? At the very least, I think they'll want to give him legitimate competition, and Fields would absolutely provide that.
Round 1 - Pick 7
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 208 lbs
The Lions have to get more weapons on offense, especially with Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones and Danny Amendola bound for free agency.
Round 1 - Pick 8
This is the perfect landing spot for Lance. Can't write it enough.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Kwity Paye DL
Michigan • Sr • 6'4" / 272 lbs
Paye would be the replacement for Von Miller if the Broncos don't pick up his team option.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs
The Cowboys' elite offensive line is mostly a thing of the past. Slater's film is squeaky clean and has the positional versatility.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs
The Giants have to get more explosive weapons for Daniel Jones. Waddle is as explosive as they come.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Jaycee Horn CB
South Carolina • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
The 49ers could move on from Richard Sherman this offseason. That means cornerback will be a glaring need. Horn is a sticky man-to-man corner with the athleticism to stay with receivers down the field.
Round 1 - Pick 13
USC • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs
Vera-Tucker could play guard or tackle in the NFL and excel at either position.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs
Parsons is an athletic off-ball linebacker with serious edge-rushing chops.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Kyle Pitts TE
Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs
Pitts would give the new Patriots quarterback a dynamic tight end/receiver to glide down the seam.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Caleb Farley CB
Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'2" / 207 lbs
No one will be shocked when Patrick Peterson is on a new team in 2021. The Cardinals need to get another cornerback to round out the secondary.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Gregory Rousseau EDGE
Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'7" / 265 lbs
The Raiders defense is in dire need of more talent. Rousseau isn't super-polished but is a freaky athlete at 6-foot-7 and around 265 pounds.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Michigan • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs
The Dolphins could adore the fact that Mayfield could play tackle or guard. Everything about the 2021 offseason will center around building for Tua Tagovailoa.
Mock Trade from Washington Football Team
Round 1 - Pick 19
Tulsa • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
After trading Stafford, the Lions go with who they believe to be the best player available. Collins is a multi-dimensional linebacker who'll translate quickly to the NFL.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Oklahoma State • Sr • 6'6" / 320 lbs
Jenkins is a powerful but technically sound right tackle with a very high floor.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Florida • Sr • 6'0" / 193 lbs
How about more weapons for the next Colts quarterback? Toney will wreak havoc in Frank Reich's West Coast offense.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Alabama • Soph • 6'5" / 310 lbs
It's easy to peg the Titans with an edge rusher, but they could get pass-rushing help from the interior too. Barmore would give them that.
From Seattle Seahawks
Round 1 - Pick 23
Minnesota • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs
The Jets get Watson a well-rounded receiver in Bateman, who can move the chains and occasionally stretch the field thanks to quality ball-tracking skills.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Alabama • Sr • 6'6" / 312 lbs
Leatherwood is a long, powerful blocker with guard and tackle experience. Perfect addition to the Steelers defense.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 25
Samuel Cosmi OL
Texas • Jr • 6'7" / 309 lbs
It wouldn't hurt if Cosmi got a little more dynamic off the snap. Right now, he's a fundamentally sound blocker who got stronger in 2020.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Georgia • Fr • 6'3" / 240 lbs
Ojulari isn't a finished product, and that's fine. He has natural bend and explosion most edge rushers don't.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Purdue • Soph • 5'9" / 180 lbs
Not the big target many are envisioning for the Ravens, but Moore would give Baltimore even more speed on offense.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
Demario Davis has been phenomenal in New Orleans at linebacker. He's getting a little older and would be an ideal mentor for the uber-talented Owusu-Koramoah.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Oklahoma State • Sr • 6'0" / 185 lbs
Regardless of who's the quarterback in Green Bay in 2021, he'll need another downfield target. Wallace can be that guy.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Nick Bolton LB
Missouri • Jr • 6'0" / 232 lbs
Bolton would be a logical replacement for Matt Milano if he can't be retained by Buffalo this offseason. He's a run-and-hit linebacker capable of getting to the football in a hurry.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 293 lbs
The Buccaneers need another disruptor next to Vita Vea on the interior. Onwuzurike would be a perfect complement.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Carlos Basham Jr. EDGE
Wake Forest • Sr • 6'5" / 285 lbs
The Chiefs could use more horses on the defensive line and the powerful Basham can disrupt from anywhere