From the sound of it, Matthew Stafford will be joining Deshaun Watson as talented, accomplished quarterbacks set to play on a new team in 2021. In this mock draft, the Washington Football Team sends the No. 19 overall pick to the Lions to secure Stafford's services. Washington's new GM, Martin Mayhew, picked Stafford No. 1 overall in 2009 while he was the GM in Detroit.

To play this mock scenario out further, I have the Lions signing Ryan Fitzpatrick in free agency as a stop-gap while they begin their rebuilding process. Oh, and I have the Jets trading for Deshaun Watson. Just like I had in my last mock.

Here's the compensation for the Jets-Watson deal: 

Texans get: No. 2 overall, 2022 first-round pick, 2023 first-round pick, 2022 fifth-round pick 
Jets get: Deshaun Watson

With Super Bowl LV set, the draft order is now locked in through the first 30 picks. 

NFL Mock Draft
Round 1
Round 1 - Pick 1
Trevor Lawrence QB
Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
1st
POSITION RNK
1st
We might get some faux "speculation" that the Jaguars won't pick Lawrence No. 1. Don't believe it. This is happening.
  Mock Trade from New York Jets
Round 1 - Pick 2
Zach Wilson QB
BYU • Jr • 6'3" / 210 lbs
Projected Team
Houston
PROSPECT RNK
6th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Jets GM Joe Douglas is entering his third season as the team's GM. Another poor year and he'll squarely be on the hot seat. He needs to make the move for Watson. Even with Darnold included in the trade, Houston stacks up at the quarterback spot.
  From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 3
Devonta Smith WR
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
6th
POSITION RNK
3rd
I just get a feeling the Dolphins brass isn't going to bail on Tua Tagovailoa quickly, and after just half a season of starts, it's not crazy for them to ride him out for at least one more year. With this pick, they get him someone he knows well at receiver.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Patrick Surtain II CB
Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
13th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Falcons will likely ride out Matt Ryan for another season with Arthur Smith running the show now. So they go defense with Surtain to shore up the secondary.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Penei Sewell OL
Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
2nd
POSITION RNK
1st
The easiest pick after Lawrence to the Jaguars in the top 10.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Justin Fields QB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
4th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Eagles aren't totally ready to hitch their wagon to Jalen Hurts yet, are they? At the very least, I think they'll want to give him legitimate competition, and Fields would absolutely provide that.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Ja'Marr Chase WR
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 208 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
5th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Lions have to get more weapons on offense, especially with Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones and Danny Amendola bound for free agency.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Trey Lance QB
NFL Draft • Soph • 6'4" / 226 lbs
Projected Team
Carolina
PROSPECT RNK
10th
POSITION RNK
1st
This is the perfect landing spot for Lance. Can't write it enough.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Kwity Paye DL
Michigan • Sr • 6'4" / 272 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
7th
POSITION RNK
1st
Paye would be the replacement for Von Miller if the Broncos don't pick up his team option.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Rashawn Slater OL
Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
16th
POSITION RNK
3rd
The Cowboys' elite offensive line is mostly a thing of the past. Slater's film is squeaky clean and has the positional versatility.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Jaylen Waddle WR
Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
9th
POSITION RNK
3rd
The Giants have to get more explosive weapons for Daniel Jones. Waddle is as explosive as they come.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Jaycee Horn CB
South Carolina • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
San Francisco
PROSPECT RNK
43rd
POSITION RNK
4th
The 49ers could move on from Richard Sherman this offseason. That means cornerback will be a glaring need. Horn is a sticky man-to-man corner with the athleticism to stay with receivers down the field.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Alijah Vera-Tucker OL
USC • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
18th
POSITION RNK
4th
Vera-Tucker could play guard or tackle in the NFL and excel at either position.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Micah Parsons LB
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
3rd
POSITION RNK
1st
Parsons is an athletic off-ball linebacker with serious edge-rushing chops.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Kyle Pitts TE
Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
3rd
POSITION RNK
1st
Pitts would give the new Patriots quarterback a dynamic tight end/receiver to glide down the seam.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Caleb Farley CB
Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'2" / 207 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
11th
POSITION RNK
1st
No one will be shocked when Patrick Peterson is on a new team in 2021. The Cardinals need to get another cornerback to round out the secondary.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Gregory Rousseau EDGE
Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'7" / 265 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
14th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Raiders defense is in dire need of more talent. Rousseau isn't super-polished but is a freaky athlete at 6-foot-7 and around 265 pounds.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Jalen Mayfield OL
Michigan • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
29th
POSITION RNK
7th
The Dolphins could adore the fact that Mayfield could play tackle or guard. Everything about the 2021 offseason will center around building for Tua Tagovailoa.
  Mock Trade from Washington Football Team
Round 1 - Pick 19
Zaven Collins LB
Tulsa • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
37th
POSITION RNK
5th
After trading Stafford, the Lions go with who they believe to be the best player available. Collins is a multi-dimensional linebacker who'll translate quickly to the NFL.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Teven Jenkins OL
Oklahoma State • Sr • 6'6" / 320 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
144th
POSITION RNK
24th
Jenkins is a powerful but technically sound right tackle with a very high floor.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Kadarius Toney WR
Florida • Sr • 6'0" / 193 lbs
Projected Team
Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK
119th
POSITION RNK
20th
How about more weapons for the next Colts quarterback? Toney will wreak havoc in Frank Reich's West Coast offense.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Christian Barmore DL
Alabama • Soph • 6'5" / 310 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
103rd
POSITION RNK
9th
It's easy to peg the Titans with an edge rusher, but they could get pass-rushing help from the interior too. Barmore would give them that.
  From Seattle Seahawks
Round 1 - Pick 23
Rashod Bateman WR
Minnesota • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
24th
POSITION RNK
5th
The Jets get Watson a well-rounded receiver in Bateman, who can move the chains and occasionally stretch the field thanks to quality ball-tracking skills.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Alex Leatherwood OL
Alabama • Sr • 6'6" / 312 lbs
Projected Team
Pittsburgh
PROSPECT RNK
45th
POSITION RNK
11th
Leatherwood is a long, powerful blocker with guard and tackle experience. Perfect addition to the Steelers defense.
  From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 25
Samuel Cosmi OL
Texas • Jr • 6'7" / 309 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
32nd
POSITION RNK
8th
It wouldn't hurt if Cosmi got a little more dynamic off the snap. Right now, he's a fundamentally sound blocker who got stronger in 2020.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Azeez Ojulari LB
Georgia • Fr • 6'3" / 240 lbs
Projected Team
Cleveland
PROSPECT RNK
103rd
POSITION RNK
9th
Ojulari isn't a finished product, and that's fine. He has natural bend and explosion most edge rushers don't.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Rondale Moore WR
Purdue • Soph • 5'9" / 180 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
17th
POSITION RNK
4th
Not the big target many are envisioning for the Ravens, but Moore would give Baltimore even more speed on offense.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah LB
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
28th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Demario Davis has been phenomenal in New Orleans at linebacker. He's getting a little older and would be an ideal mentor for the uber-talented Owusu-Koramoah.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Tylan Wallace WR
Oklahoma State • Sr • 6'0" / 185 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
62nd
POSITION RNK
8th
Regardless of who's the quarterback in Green Bay in 2021, he'll need another downfield target. Wallace can be that guy.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Nick Bolton LB
Missouri • Jr • 6'0" / 232 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
22nd
POSITION RNK
2nd
Bolton would be a logical replacement for Matt Milano if he can't be retained by Buffalo this offseason. He's a run-and-hit linebacker capable of getting to the football in a hurry.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Levi Onwuzurike DL
Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 293 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
62nd
POSITION RNK
8th
The Buccaneers need another disruptor next to Vita Vea on the interior. Onwuzurike would be a perfect complement.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Carlos Basham Jr. EDGE
Wake Forest • Sr • 6'5" / 285 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
The Chiefs could use more horses on the defensive line and the powerful Basham can disrupt from anywhere