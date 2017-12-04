After season-ending injury, Ravens' Jimmy Smith will reportedly serve suspension
Smith gets punished four games for violating the league's PED policy
Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith has been suspended for four games, and he will not appeal the suspension, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports. Smith was sidelined for the year with a torn Achilles on Sunday, so he will be missing game checks in addition to the playing time. The 7-5 Ravens are in the Wild Card hunt, but will have to play the home stretch of the season without their best corner.
Smith's suspension was handed down after he violated the league's PED policy. Although the Ravens can't technically stash Smith on IR to serve the suspension, there is a reserved/suspended list that they can place him on instead. For Smith, it effectively becomes leave without play (with the added distinction of being necessary for his recovery).
Smith had two tackles against the Lions on Sunday, and was in the midst of the best season of his career. He went down in the second quarter of the Lions game. Rookie first rounder Marlon Humphrey played the rest of the game opposite Brandon Carr. Other options on the roster include Lardarius Webb and Maurice Canady. Although none of them can fill Smith's shoes, the hope is that they can provide a viable alternative as the Ravens fight for a Wild Card spot.
