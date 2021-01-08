Alvin Kamara has given himself the green light to play in the Saints' wild-card playoff game against the Bears. Kamara, who was placed on the Saints' reserve/COVID-19 list last Friday, is eligible to come off of the list just prior to Sunday's 4:40 p.m. kickoff.

On Thursday night, Kamara wrote via Twitter that he will be back in time to face the Bears.

"See y'all Sunday," Kamara wrote with a heart emoji.

The 25-year-old Kamara is coming off of his best game as a pro. In New Orleans' Christmas Day win over the Vikings, Kamara tied the NFL record by rushing for six touchdowns. And while his success was enjoyed by fantasy football managers that have him on their roster, the NFL decided to fine him $5,000 for the red and green cleats he wore during his historic performance.

"If they fine me, whatever it is, I'll just match it and donate it to charity," said Kamara, who is second in the NFL with 16 touchdown runs in 2020. "You know that the Grinch always tries to steal Christmas."

With Kamara and Latavius Murray out, the Saints received a 105-yard rushing effort from receiver Ty Montgomery during last Sunday's 33-7 win over the Panthers. Murray, who was taken off of the team's COVID-19 list on Wednesday, rushed for 119 yards and two touchdowns during New Orleans' win over Chicago in Week 7 of the 2019 season.

A 2017 third-round pick, Kamara has been the NFL's most versatile running back since his rookie season. In 60 career games, the former Tennessee Volunteer has rushed for 43 touchdowns while averaging five yards per carry. He has also caught 15 touchdown passes, and his 326 receptions are the most by a running back during his first four seasons. Despite missing the team's regular-season finale, Kamara set career highs this season in rushing touchdowns (16) and receptions (83) and was just 68 yards away from his first 1,000-yard rushing season. Kamara was 70 receiving yards away from breaking his career high set in 2017.

The Saints are also hoping to have former All-Pro receiver Michael Thomas, who returned to practice this week after missing the past three games in order to heal his injured ankle. The Saints' offense is going up against a Chicago defense that finished the regular season eighth in the NFL in third down efficiency and fifth in red zone efficiency.