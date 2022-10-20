The New Orleans Saints have been trying to stay afloat in the NFC South race with Andy Dalton at quarterback, yet the veteran signal-caller will be attempting to end a record that isn't worth bragging about. Dalton is scheduled to start in Thursday night's showdown against the Arizona Cardinals, not looking to extend his place in the NFL record books.

Dalton has lost 11 straight prime-time matchups, the longest streak for any quarterback since the 1970 NFL-AFL merger. The Saints quarterback has also lost lost five straight prime-time games by 17-plus points -- also the longest streak by any QB since 1970.

Prior to the 11-game losing streak in prime time, Dalton had a 6-7 record under the lights. His current record is 6-18 in prime-time matchups, one of the worst by any quarterback since the start of the century.

Worst prime-time records by starting QB (since 2000)

Quarterback Record Win percentage Kerry Collins 5-16 .238 Andy Dalton 6-18 .250 Ryan Fitzpatrick 5-10 .333 Matthew Stafford 10-18 .357 Kirk Cousins 10-18 .357

If Dalton were to lose Thursday night against the Cardinals, his record would fall to 6-19 in primetime. The .240 win percentage would still trail Collins for the worst since 2000, but the losing streak in prime-time games would extend to 12.

Dalton has also lost 11 straight prime-time starts on the road, also the longest by any quarterback since 1970 (the next longest streak is six). Dalton has completed just 59.7% of his passes for 5,294 yards with 29 touchdowns to 20 interceptions (78.5 rating) in prime-time games.

The Saints are 2-4, but will need Dalton to have a big night and end the prime-time hex if they wish to stay alive in the NFC South race.