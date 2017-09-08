Andy Reid says Tyreek Hill called his own number on 75-yard Chiefs TD

Tyreek Hill is more than just an explosive receiver and returner. It turns out he's also a halfway decent play caller.

After the Chiefs' surprising 42-27 bludgeoning of the Patriots on Thursday night, Andy Reid revealed that Hill actually called the play that resulted in a 75-yard touchdown.

"Well I give it up to Alex and the receivers, that doesn't happen a lot to this team -- to the Patriots -- so it's a tribute to the guys for making it happen," Reid said, per the team's website. "Actually, Tyreek called the one that he ended up scoring on. He goes, 'I think I can get him on this one,' so we called it and he got him."

Here's the touchdown:

And here's a nice look at the actual route that Hill ran:

NBC

While Hill cut to the outside before turning vertical, Travis Kelce, who lined up behind him, cut to the inside. The safety, Devin McCourty, followed Kelce to the inside, but Stephon Gilmore -- in his first game with the Patriots after signing a monster contract -- did not follow Hill up the field, though it's not clear if Gilmore was supposed to have safety help over the top.

According to the Chiefs' website, the Patriots didn't allow a single reception of at least 75 yards last season. On Thursday night, they gave up two to Alex Smith of all quarterbacks.

Back to Hill: During that touchdown, he flashed a peace sign at the Patriots' defense, which was lagging far behind.

Unfortunately for Hill, that might cost him. According to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, Hill should've been flagged for taunting and could be fined for the gesture since it was directed at an opponent.