WATCH: Alex Smith torches Patriots with two TD passes of more than 70 yards

If the Chiefs' biggest issue going into 2017 was Alex Smith's inability to throw deep, then the rest of the NFL might be in trouble this season, because it seems that Smith has now decided that he likes to throw deep.

During the third quarter of Thursday night's NFL opener, Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill got behind the Patriots defense, and then Smith hit him with a perfect bomb that went for a 75-yard touchdown.

Smith has been nearly perfect so far against New England. Through two and a half quarters, Smith was 20 of 23 for 222 yards and three touchdowns, including the long pass to Hill, who was kind of enough to wave goodbye as he ran by the Patriots defense.

After hitting Hill with the long bomb, Smith wasn't done because he decided to go deep again.

With just over 12 minutes to play in the fourth quarter, Smith threw a laser to Chiefs' rookie Kareem Hunt for a 78-yard touchdown.

That was Hunt's second touchdown catch of the game.

As for Smith, the Chiefs quarterback also threw two touchdowns in the first half with one going to Hunt from 3 yards away and one going to Demetrius Harris from 7 yards away. After the long bomb to Hunt, Smith was 24 of 30 for 319 yards and four touchdowns in the game.

