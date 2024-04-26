The Philadelphia Eagles needed to add to the secondary in the 2024 NFL Draft, and they did just that with their first selection. With the No. 22 overall pick, Howie Roseman selected former Toledo cornerback Quinyon Mitchell. Mitchell was the first cornerback selected in the draft, and fell further in the first round than anticipated.
The 2023 AP second-team All-American and first-team All-MAC defensive back recorded the most passes defensed in the FBS over the past two seasons with 37. He possesses the size, talent and instincts to make an immediate impact for what was the second-worst scoring defense (30.6 points per game) and total defense (396.7 total yards per game) in the NFL last season.
Here's what Philadelphia is getting in Mitchell, including his scouting report, prospect ranking, pro comparison, combine results, college and high school accolades and overall NFL outlook.
NFL Draft grade: B+
"The Eagles wait and get the best corner in this draft. That's smart. There was talk of them trading up, but now they land a player who fills a need with age creeping into their defense. Nice pick." -- Pete Prisco
Join us for live 2024 NFL Draft analysis from CBS Sports and an updating NFL Draft tracker. Also check out Pete Prisco's NFL Draft grades for every first-round pick and subscribe to the "With the First Pick" podcast for nightly recaps, winners and losers and more from Detroit.
Quinyon Mitchell NFL Draft prospect profile
- Age: 21
- Height: 6-foot
- Weight: 195 pounds
- Arm length: 31 inches
Accolades
- 2023: Second-team All-American (AP) and first-team All-MAC
- Most passes defended in FBS (37) over past 2 seasons
CBS prospect ranking
Position: No. 1 CB | Overall: No. 8 | Rating: 92.77 (All-Pro)
NFL comparison
NFL combine results
- 40-yard dash: 4.33 seconds
- Broad jump: 10-foot-2
- Vertical jump: 38"
Scouting report
Quinyon Mitchell checks a lot of boxes for NFL teams. He has great size to be a man coverage cornerback on the boundary. He has a quick click and close to flash downhill in run support. Mitchell has good top-end speed but gets a bit loose in transitions across the field. He is competitive at the catch point and has great ball production over the past two seasons. Mitchell does not have significant exposure against Power 5 competition.
Strengths
- Six interceptions over the past two seasons
- Great frame to play on the boundary in man coverage
- Good top-end speed
- Competitive at the catch point
- Quick click and close to impact the run game
Weaknesses
- Gambler by nature, which could lead to big plays
- Two games against Power 5 competition in his career
- Gets a bit loose in transitions occasionally