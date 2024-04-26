The Miami Dolphins found an elite athlete at No. 21 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, as general manager Chris Grier selected former Penn State pass rusher Chop Robinson. Robinson was named First Team All-Big Ten in 2023 after recording four sacks and 7.5 tackles for loss in 10 games played. He also led the Big Ten in pressure rate (18.6%) over the past two seasons.

Robinson has gone wire to wire as a top prospect. Coming out of Quince Orchard High School in Maryland, he was considered the nation's No. 22 prospect overall. Robinson began his collegiate career with Maryland before transferring to the Nittany Lions.

As a sophomore, he compiled 10 tackles for a loss and 5.5 sacks; both figures actually topped his totals from the 2023 season. His first-step quickness is as good as any prospect in this draft class and that often leads to success at the next level.

Below is a comprehensive draft profile for Robinson, including his scouting report, prospect ranking, pro comparison, combine results, college and high school accolades and overall NFL outlook.

NFL Draft grade: A

"I love this pick for Miami. He has the best first step in this draft. With a little coaching, he will become a dominant pass rusher. They can also move him around as a joker on their front. Love it." Pete Prisco

Join us for live 2024 NFL Draft analysis from CBS Sports and an updating NFL Draft tracker. Also check out Pete Prisco's NFL Draft grades for every first-round pick and subscribe to the "With the First Pick" podcast for nightly recaps, winners and losers and more from Detroit.

Chop Robinson NFL Draft prospect profile

Age: 21

21 Height: 6-foot-3



6-foot-3 Weight: 254 pounds



254 pounds Arm length: 32 1/2"

Accolades

2023: First-team All-Big Ten (4.0 sacks, 7.5 TFL in 10 games)

2022-23: Led Big Ten with 18.6% pressure rate



Position: No. 4 EDGE | Overall: No. 22 | Rating: 89.90 (High-level starter)

NFL comparison

Scouting report

Chop Robinson plays with as high a motor as you'll see at any level. He will test through the roof, and that testing will match his tape. Plays every snap at an 11 on a 10-point scale, and for as active as he is as a pass-rusher, he's also really good against the run.

Strengths

Twitched-up edge rusher who plays much bigger than his size

Consistently disruptive in the backfield

Uses hands well as a pass-rusher but also solid against the run



Weaknesses