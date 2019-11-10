Antonio Brown reportedly not expected to play again this season; NFL set to place him on exempt list

Antonio Brown is hoping for a return to the NFL in 2019. The league certainly will have something to say about that.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Brown is not expected to play again this season. He is scheduled to meet with the league this week regarding the sexual assault allegations that led to his release from the New England Patriots in September. The NFL is set to place Brown on the commissioner's exempt list if he signs with any team. Three teams have reportedly been in contact with him.

Adding more complications regarding Brown's return, the league has reportedly not received all the evidence it has requested from Brown in regards to his sexual assault allegations, according to Schefter. In the lawsuit, Brown is accused of sexually assaulting a female acquaintance, Britney Taylor, on three separate occasions between June 2017 and May 2018. Brown's legal team says that the two had a sexual relationship, but maintains that everything was consensual. Taylor was interviewed by the NFL back on Sept. 16.

Brown will have his chance to speak to the league this week, but already dug a deeper hole with the NFL after a profanity-laced tirade on Twitter regarding how the NFL treats its players. Brown backtracked his statements after tirade went viral.

If Brown were to sign with any team, it would have to pay his salary until the league's investigation concludes. Once that ends, the league will have to make a decision on whether to suspend Brown, adding another dent into his plans regarding a return. That suspension could last into next season, especially if the investigation doesn't conclude before the end of 2019.

Brown is apparently still banking on getting back in the NFL, but his return may be delayed due to all the hurdles he has to jump over the next several days/weeks. Knowing of his situation, Brown posted a poll on Twitter asking if he should return this season or not.

Retweet if u want me back in @nfl like if I should wait til 2020 !!!!! — AB (@AB84) November 10, 2019

This week will be an interesting one for Brown, who's NFL future is still up in the air. He's not making his situation any easier.