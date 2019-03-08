Antonio Brown says he'll have a new team in a 'little bit,' apparently thinks he's headed for the AFC West

After spending the past few weeks trying to trade away Antonio Brown, it looks like the Pittsburgh Steelers are finally on the verge of making a deal.

Oddly enough, the reason we know that is because Brown decided to give everyone an update on his situation during a live Instagram video on Friday. During the video, Brown said that he would be with a new team at some point in the next 24 hours, which means he definitely plans to be on his way out of Pittsburgh by Saturday afternoon at the latest.

"Stay tuned. AB might be somewhere in less than 24 hours," Brown said. "Hey, I'm gonna announce my new team in like a little bit alright. I love you guys, man, sorry for all the confusion."

The "confusion" that Brown is referring to likely has to do with the the trade that nearly went down on Thursday night before Brown apparently decided to scrap it. The Steelers and Bills were in trade talks, but the deal was reportedly called off because Brown didn't want to play in Buffalo. Brown referred to the Bills talk as "Fake news."

"Shout out to everyone tuning in. Don't believe what they say about fake news," Brown said.

According to CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora, the Brown trade should be completed soon while the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette has reported that there are currently three teams left in the running. Although the Post-Gazette didn't list the three specific teams, it appears that one of them is definitely the Raiders.

Antonio Brown has told people he thinks he'll wind up with the Raiders, but it's not up to him. Time will tell if the Steelers are able to pull off a trade after talks with Bills blew up. — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 8, 2019

One piece of evidence that the Raiders could be the team is because of the color Brown was wearing during his workout video. When the receiver said he would have a new team soon, one of his friends pointed out that he already had Raiders colors on.

"You've already got your black and gray on," the friend is heard saying.

With a trade likely going down at some point over the next 24 hours, Brown had a message for all his Instagram followers: Stay by your phone.

"Something positive about to be happening real soon, trust me. Stay by the phone," Brown said. "Big announcement coming soon. Big announcement coming soon! Mr. Big Checks."

Basically, it sounds like the Brown drama will be ending soon. Of course, that's what everyone thought on Thursday night, so maybe we shouldn't be getting our hopes up.