Antonio Gibson is doubtful to return to Washington's Week 13 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers after suffering a toe injury, the team announced. The injury occurred during the first quarter of this Monday matchup following a 13-yard run by Gibson during Washington's second offensive possession of the evening. The rookie back ran left and immediately limped towards the sideline after he was taken down.

Trainers were seen working on Gibson's left foot and wrapping it. After that, he was seen walking up and down the sideline with a noticeable limp and standing on the bench without a helmet. It wasn't long after trainers wrapped Gibson up that the official word came down of his doubtful status.

This is a tough blow for Washington's offense as the rookie back had been coming into his own over the last few weeks. Last time out, Gibson rushed for 155 yards and three touchdowns against the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving. Prior to going down in this matchup, he carried the ball twice for just 14 yards. From here, Washington will lean on Peyton Barber and J.D. McKissic as their backfield attack.