Austin Ekeler makes his pitch for Tom Brady to Chargers, citing a leadership void in locker room
Ekeler believes Brady is the leader the Chargers need
The Los Angeles Chargers are one of the teams that could make a run at Tom Brady once free agency begins. Brady has been linked to the Chargers for some time now, especially since he just launched a Hollywood production company and the Chargers have already announced they are moving on from longtime franchise quarterback Philip Rivers.
Los Angeles needs a spark as it moves into SoFi Stadium this fall. Austin Ekeler, who just signed a multi-year extension with the Chargers, believes Brady is the quarterback the Chargers need to start this next era of the franchise.
"Here's why I think it would be a good fit. We just lost a lot of leadership in Philip Rivers, right? So it's like, all right, there's a void there now," Ekeler said on NFL Total Access Tuesday night. "Also, Russell Okung, one of our tackles, got traded. He was one of our team leaders as well. So there's a void in leadership right there.
"It's an opportunity for people to step up, but if you bring a guy like Tom Brady in the room, he's been there, done that. He's already got the leadership qualities and he's already proven that he's a winner. So hey, let's build something around that, too."
Not only did the Chargers move on from Rivers and Okung, but Antonio Gates retired this offseason as well. The Chargers will have a different look when they enter training camp, despite returning Ekeler, Keenan Allen, Mike Williams and Hunter Henry to an offense that finished 10th in yards and 21st in points per game last season.
"I feel like we have the pieces to make a run regardless," Ekeler said. "I feel like that void is there, it's going to be filled by somebody. But we just have the talent around him, whoever that person is, to make him successful."
The Chargers will have the cap room to make a run at Brady, as they have a projected $57.3 million available (per Over the Cap). Los Angeles will be in the market for a quarterback, whether that is in free agency or the draft. Brady would be an ideal fit for the franchise for a few reasons, bringing over players to the Chargers in the process while injecting much-needed hype for a franchise that hasn't had an identity since leading San Diego.
Brady, who will be 43 in August, threw for 4,057 yards, 24 touchdowns and eight interceptions last season, but his passer rating (88.0) was in the 80s for the first time since 2013 and his yards per game (253.6) was his lowest since 2010 (243.8).
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Rob Gronkowski close to deal with WWE
Gronkowski appears set for the next stage of his life after retiring from the NFL in 2019
-
Report: TEN focused on Tanny, not Brady
Several teams are staring at Tom Brady, but the Titans aren't one of them
-
Jack Conklin free agency hub
Conklin is one of the best offensive tackles hitting the market this offseason
-
How teams with $45-60M in cap will spend
These teams are likely to be active in free agency
-
Steelers' free agency, offseason tracker
After back-to-back non-playoff seasons, the Steelers are -- at least -- hoping for a deep postseason...
-
Ekeler ready to lead new Chargers era
Ekeler is a large part of the changing of the guard for the Chargers in 2020
-
NFL combine: Live workout results
The draft's top-ranked cornerback refused to stay on the sideline
-
Combine results: DL, LB workouts
Simmons headlined a group of speedy linebackers that stole the headlines during Saturday's...
-
Jaguars vs. Colts live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jaguars vs. Colts football game