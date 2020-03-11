Austin Ekeler makes his pitch for Tom Brady to Chargers, citing a leadership void in locker room

The Los Angeles Chargers are one of the teams that could make a run at Tom Brady once free agency begins. Brady has been linked to the Chargers for some time now, especially since he just launched a Hollywood production company and the Chargers have already announced they are moving on from longtime franchise quarterback Philip Rivers.

Los Angeles needs a spark as it moves into SoFi Stadium this fall. Austin Ekeler, who just signed a multi-year extension with the Chargers, believes Brady is the quarterback the Chargers need to start this next era of the franchise.

"Here's why I think it would be a good fit. We just lost a lot of leadership in Philip Rivers, right? So it's like, all right, there's a void there now," Ekeler said on NFL Total Access Tuesday night. "Also, Russell Okung, one of our tackles, got traded. He was one of our team leaders as well. So there's a void in leadership right there.

"It's an opportunity for people to step up, but if you bring a guy like Tom Brady in the room, he's been there, done that. He's already got the leadership qualities and he's already proven that he's a winner. So hey, let's build something around that, too."

Not only did the Chargers move on from Rivers and Okung, but Antonio Gates retired this offseason as well. The Chargers will have a different look when they enter training camp, despite returning Ekeler, Keenan Allen, Mike Williams and Hunter Henry to an offense that finished 10th in yards and 21st in points per game last season.

"I feel like we have the pieces to make a run regardless," Ekeler said. "I feel like that void is there, it's going to be filled by somebody. But we just have the talent around him, whoever that person is, to make him successful."

The Chargers will have the cap room to make a run at Brady, as they have a projected $57.3 million available (per Over the Cap). Los Angeles will be in the market for a quarterback, whether that is in free agency or the draft. Brady would be an ideal fit for the franchise for a few reasons, bringing over players to the Chargers in the process while injecting much-needed hype for a franchise that hasn't had an identity since leading San Diego.

Brady, who will be 43 in August, threw for 4,057 yards, 24 touchdowns and eight interceptions last season, but his passer rating (88.0) was in the 80s for the first time since 2013 and his yards per game (253.6) was his lowest since 2010 (243.8).