Tom Brady launches Hollywood production company ahead of 2020 free agent decision

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has a big decision to make this offseason. For the first time in his 20-year career, the future Pro Football Hall of Famer is considering playing football somewhere other than Foxborough, and while he's almost 43-years-old, several NFL teams are expected to line up to procure his services. Recently, Brady did something that could indicate he's interested in moving out west. In an exclusive interview with Deadline, Brady announced that he was launching 199 Productions -- a global multi-platform content company to develop original premium content including documentaries, feature films and television shows.

The company has assembled a slate of development projects that include several with Brady on camera, in stories spanning sports, entertainment, health and wellness among others.

"I'm excited to announce to the world the official launch of 199 Productions," Brady wrote on Instagram "When I was the 199th draft pick in 2000, I knew I needed to work hard every day to prove myself. Launching a production company is no different and I'm humbled to have the opportunity to partner with (the Russo Brothers), (AGBO Films) and (Gotham Chopra) on our first project 'Unseen Football.' I believe in the essence of teamwork, and I have no doubt, our 199 Productions team and partners will create inspiring content to share with the world. Stay tuned.. exciting times are ahead, both on and off the field."

Joe and Anthony Russo directed Avengers: Endgame, which was one of the highest-grossing films in history. They will help Brady create Unseen Football, which is described as a fast-paced, incandescent big-screen 3D adventure documentary designed to take viewers into the invisible realms of football, guided by the most successful quarterback in NFL history.

This latest development is noteworthy since a team in Los Angeles has been linked to Brady for quite some time now. The Chargers have already announced that they are moving on from Philip Rivers in 2020, and CBS NFL Insider Jason La Canfora tabbed them as a landing spot for Brady way back in October.

Those hoping Brady ends up making the move out west will be encouraged by his latest off-field venture, but he has already discouraged the public from trying to read the tea leaves. In a recent text message with former offensive coordinator Charlie Weis, Brady revealed that "nobody knows anything," but that, of course, won't stop the rumor mill from churning.