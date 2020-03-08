Tom Brady sends message about all the free agency rumors: 'Nobody knows anything'
Nobody knows where Brady will play in 2020 -- including maybe himself, as Charlie Weis revealed
Tom Brady has the NFL world in the palm of his hand right now. Despite the fact that he will turn 43 years old this August, Brady can basically choose which team he wants to play for next season, and is considering leaving the New England Patriots for the first time in his career. While this story has been all we can talk about so far this offseason, Brady recently warned the public not to believe everything they hear.
During an edition of Sirius XM NFL Radio's "Opening Drive," Brady's former offensive coordinator, Charlie Weis, read a text message he said Brady sent to him regarding his upcoming free agency. Here was what Weis said, as transcribed by ESPN's Mike Reiss:
"I do have one bit of scoop for us. I've been texting with Tommy. I don't [usually] pass along these conversations, but one thing he told me -- 'Nobody knows anything. So anyone who is telling you they know, they don't know.' I'm not going through any other part of the conversation [but] I followed up and he said, 'Clean it up.' So I'm cleaning it up."
Brady threw for 4,057 yards, 24 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 2019. The Patriots won the AFC East with a 12-4 record, but were ousted from the playoffs by the Tennessee Titans in the wild-card round. Brady clearly felt Rob Gronkowski's absence, and the Patriots' young talent on the offensive side of the ball did not develop as quickly as they would have liked. The Patriots tried to help Brady out by trading for former Atlanta Falcons wideout Mohamed Sanu, but he recorded just 207 receiving yards and one touchdown in eight games with the Patriots. As Brady's playing window begins to close, it appears he'd like to be in a situation that allows him to find success quickly.
It's possible Brady himself might not even know where he will play next year, and is entering this process with an open mind. We shouldn't expect an answer at any point soon, as Brady indicated to UFC president Dana White recently that he was going on vacation for the next two weeks with his family. On March 4, Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald reported that Brady and Patriots head coach Bill Belichick finally spoke about his upcoming free agency, but that those talks "didn't go well." We'll see what happens this offseason, and if the future Pro Football Hall of Famer decides to take his talents elsewhere.
