Baker Mayfield ready to stay silent with critics: 'I put my foot in my mouth a lot this past year'

Baker Mayfield didn't have the sophomore season he was expecting. The Browns quarterback talked a lot and backed it up throughout his career at Oklahoma and in his first season in the NFL. That didn't work in Year 2.

Mayfield completed 59.4 percent of his passes for 3,827 yards, 22 touchdowns and 21 interceptions for a 78.8 passer rating. The Cleveland Browns limped to a 6-10 record after many experts pegged them to compete for the AFC North title and make a Super Bowl run. The quarterback finished 31st in completion percentage, interception percentage and passer rating, adding more frustration to an embarrassing season.

Not only was Mayfield poor on the football field, but he continued to get contentious with his critics. One of Mayfield's biggest adversaries was former NFL coach and ESPN personality Rex Ryan, who said Mayfield was "overrated as hell" after the Browns' loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 3. Mayfield responded by taking a shot at Ryan's unemployment status as a head coach, one of the many mistakes he made regarding his struggles in 2019.

"Let's just be honest, I put my foot in my mouth a lot this past year," Mayfield said on ESPN's Get Up! Friday. "I'm going to internalize that. I don't need to respond to the things that don't matter. The things that don't help us win.

"That's what the focus needs to be about, what can I do to help this team win. ... What can I do to make our franchise better, head in the right direction, do the things of why I was picked in that spot [No. 1 overall] and make it happen."

Mayfield's mouth has gotten him into trouble as the quarterback has endured struggles early in his NFL career. The Browns quarterback called out former teammate Duke Johnson for requesting a trade from the Browns and roasted the New York Giants for selecting Daniel Jones at No. 6 overall. He also had a few words for San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa after the rookie sacked him in a win over the Browns, using an imaginary flag-waving celebration similar to the flag Mayfield planted on the field after Oklahoma defeated Ohio State in 2017.

Mayfield won't change the drive that got him into the NFL. He isn't, however, going to respond to the doubters from the outside. That's what got him into trouble in the first place.

"I just have to be me," Mayfield said. "I have to continue to do that."