The Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears will put a bow on Sunday's action in the NFL when these NFC North rivals square up at Lambeau Field in primetime. Despite being in Week 12, this is the first matchup of the season between these two teams as the final game of this series is saved for Week 17. While Aaron Rodgers will be the steady figure under center for Green Bay, the Bears are in the midst of going back to Mitchell Trubisky at quarterback as Nick Foles, who took over for Trubiksy in Week 3, is still dealing with a hip injury he suffered in Week 10.

In this space, we'll be diving into all the different betting angles that this game has stocked for us. Not only will we get into the spread, total, and a few player props, but we'll also do a deep dive at each quarterback's props and what specific one may stick out as we await kickoff in this showdown. All NFL odds are via William Hill Sportsbook.

Bears (5-5) at Packers (7-3)

This line originally opened with the Packers as an eight-point favorite and that has only risen as the week rolled on. It jumped to Packers -9.5 on Friday and has held true at that number as of Saturday evening.

Going against the Bears could be exactly what the doctor ordered for a Packers team that has failed to cover each of its last two games. Green Bay covered both of their meetings last season and Aaron Rodgers has a 16-7 (70%) ATS record against the Bears in his career. When you add those numbers to how well the Packers (3-0 ATS this season) and Rodgers (17-9-1 career ATS record) have performed in primetime, things are trending in Green Bay's direction heading into Sunday night. The Bears come into this game on a four-game losing streak and are now .500 on the season at 5-5. While Matt Nagy may have spoken glowingly about Trubisky's growth during his time on the bench, it likely won't be enough to upset Green Bay or close clove to covering.

Projected score: Green Bay 24, Chicago 13

Over/Under

Latest Odds: Under 44 Bet Now

This total opened at 45.5 on Monday and began to dip almost instantly. By Friday it fell as low as 43.5, but has since started to tick back up, currently sitting at 44 on Saturday evening. The Under has a combined record of 11-9 between these two teams this season and, with Trubisky back under center for Chicago, there's little faith he'll be able to match Rodgers' scoring output to drive this game Over.

Projected total: 37

Player props

Aaron Rodgers

O/U 25.5 completions

O/U 37.5 pass attempts

O/U 296.5 passing yards

O/U 2.5 passing TDs (Over +140)

O/U 0.5 interceptions (Over +140)

Over the past month, Rodgers is averaging 36 pass attempts per game. In a contest where he'll likely have the lead early, the Packers likely won't need Rodgers to drop back and sling it a bunch so the Under on his 37.5 pass attempts seems to be the best of this group. If you're looking for something to bet the Over on, Rodgers has gone over 5.5 rushing yards (-120) in three of his last four games.

Mitchell Trubisky

O/U 21.5 completions

O/U 34.5 pass attempts

O/U 238.5 passing yards

O/U 1.5 passing TDs (Over +130)

O/U 0.5 interceptions (Over -150)

Taking the Over on Trubisky's 0.5 interceptions is a solid avenue to roll down. Not only is he seeing his first live-action in weeks, but in five regular-season games against the Packers in his career, the Bears quarterback has thrown three picks. Given that Chicago may be down in this game, the Over on Trubisky's passing yards is a solid way to lean as well. Not to mention he is averaging over 253 passing yards per game against the Packers in his career.

Other props to consider

Allen Lazard total receiving yards: Over 46.5 (-110). With a game now under his belt after coming back from IR, I like Lazard to get back to being one of Rodgers' go-to targets. Prior to going down, Lazard averaged 84.7 receiving yards per game over the first three weeks. He carries no injury designation heading into Sunday, which is a sign that he's healthy for the first time in a while.

Aaron Jones total rushing and receiving yards: Over 83.5 (-115). Jones is averaging 99.4 yards from scrimmage this season and while the Bears defense has the reputation of being a really stout unit, they are allowing 115.1 rushing yards per game this season.

Davante Adams anytime touchdown (-163). Adams has found the end zone in five straight games. Why fade arguably the best receiver in football?