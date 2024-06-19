Ranking season is in full swing around the NFL, none bigger than Pete Prisco's Top 100 list. Prisco ranks the elite players in the NFL every June, with some controversy, of course (this is a rankings list, after all).
The quarterbacks are under center (pun intended) to kick off the debate. Who did Prisco rank as his top quarterbacks in the league? Patrick Mahomes is the clear No. 1, but who was ranked No. 2? Where did 2023 MVP Lamar Jackson end up?
Mahomes leading the quarterbacks isn't surprising, yet where Prisco has other quarterbacks will be left for debate. Below are Prisco's top 10 quarterbacks and how he ranked them, starting with Mahomes.
You can see Prisco's entire Top 100 list by clicking here.
|1
Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs QB
|His numbers were down last season, but he showed in the playoffs that he is the best player in the league -- and on his way to being considered the best ever. If he three-peats this season, is it time to say he's the best ever? (Overall ranking: No. 1)
|2
Josh Allen Buffalo Bills QB
|He led the NFL in total yards and touchdowns (44) when combining his passing and rushing touchdowns, yet the perception was he didn't play well. Yes, he turns the ball over too much, but he was a legitimate MVP candidate last year and will be again this season. (Overall ranking: No. 6)
|3
Joe Burrow Cincinnati Bengals QB
|He was limited to 10 games in 2023 because of a calf strain followed by a season-ending wrist injury, the latter basically ending the Bengals ' playoff chances. When on the field, he's a star. But he has to stay there. That's the only thing holding him back. (Overall ranking: No. 15)
|4
Lamar Jackson Baltimore Ravens QB
|He won his second MVP last season, but the next step is getting his team to the Super Bowl . He has improved greatly as a passer, which should continue this season in Year 2 under OC Todd Monken. (Overall ranking: No. 16)
|5
Aaron Rodgers New York Jets QB
|He is coming off a torn Achilles tendon suffered in Week 1 last season, which ended his first year with the Jets. Now he's back healthy, which makes the Jets a contender. When on the field, he is still a big-time thrower of the football at the age of 40. (Overall ranking: No. 20)
|6
C.J. Stroud Houston Texans QB
|He was special as a rookie, leading the Texans to the playoffs. Now comes the hard part: Doing it again. I don't think that will be a problem because he has the look of being a star for a long time. (Overall Ranking: No. 38)
|7
Justin Herbert Los Angeles Chargers QB
|He was limited to 13 games because of an injury last season, which saw his numbers at the lowest of his four-year career. He still remains one of the best passers in the game, but he has to start winning playoff games to truly up his reputation. (Overall ranking: No. 41)
|8
Dak Prescott Dallas Cowboys QB
|For all the criticism he gets, he led the league in touchdown passes last season with 36. The knock on him is his postseason play, which is valid, but he's still a good quarterback, one the Cowboys need to sign to an extension. (Overall ranking: No. 49)
|9
Jalen Hurts Philadelphia Eagles QB
|After a breakout season in 2022, when he led the Eagles to the Super Bowl, he regressed some in 2023. The worst past of his game was his interception number going from six in 2022 to 15 last season. Even so, he still put up some good numbers both running it and throwing it. (Overall ranking: No. 53)
|10
Trevor Lawrence Jacksonville Jaguars QB
|His 2023 season was a disappointment for a lot of reasons, including injury. He threw 21 touchdown passes and 14 picks as he pressed at times. I think he bounces back -- with a hefty new contract -- and has an MVP-type of season that will vault him up this list. (Overall ranking: No. 62)