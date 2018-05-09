Bears first-round pick Roquan Smith recovers most of his stolen items in Georgia

Several days after the newest Bears linebacker Roquan Smith had several items -- including an iPad with the Bears' playbook -- stolen out of his car in Athens, Georgia, the situation has apparently been resolved. Smith took to Twitter on Wednesday morning to talk to his followers about the situation, and he said that most of the items have been recovered and the robber identified.

"I would personally like to thank everyone for their kind words and prayers as the Athens-Clarke County police department worked very hard to identify the individual responsible for this," Smith said in the video. "It was definitely huge. I would also like to thank many of you that spread information on various social media outlets. Due to the prompt attention by the Athens-Clarke County police department, I was able to recover most of my items as well as the individual being identified. Just like to thank you guys so much."

The Bears' playbook was never in jeopardy -- the team wiped the iPad after Smith's items were reported stolen -- but Smith also had several personal items stolen, including some valuable Georgia jerseys, his Georgia helmet, several pairs of Bose headphones, a pair of watches, some Nikes and Bluetooth speakers. Per the Bears' VP of communications Brandon Faber, Smith was unharmed in the robbery.

According to NFL.com, the Athens-Clarke County police department confirmed that all of Smith's belongings had been recovered except for the iPad which, all things considered, counts as the aversion of a crisis. The Bears should be able to swing a new one for Smith.

Smith's rookie minicamp with the Bears commences this weekend as he finds his way in the NFL. Expected to be a Day 1 starter, Smith should be a huge part of the revamped Bears heading into 2018.