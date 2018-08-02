Bears vs. Ravens odds: Legendary expert reveals insider picks for 2018 NFL Hall of Fame Game

Almost six months to the day after the Philadelphia Eagles upset the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl, the NFL returns on Thursday with the 2018 NFL Hall of Fame Game. On Thursday at 8 p.m. ET, the Chicago Bears and Baltimore Ravens will meet at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium, with both teams facing plenty of questions. For the Bears, a new coaching staff headed by Matt Nagy makes it debut, while for the Ravens, rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson looks to make a splash in his first NFL game. On the 2018 NFL Hall of Fame Game odds board, the Ravens opened as one-point favorites, but are now laying two. The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, has moved up from 33 to 34.

Before you make any 2018 NFL Hall of Fame Game picks, you need to see what Hammerin' Hank Goldberg is betting. The legendary handicapper is coming off a season in which he went an impressive 50-29 against the spread, beating every other expert in the Las Vegas Review-Journal's NFL Challenge. Hammer capped it off by winning everything on the Eagles' 41-33 upset of the Patriots in Super Bowl LII -- side (Philly +4), total (over 49), money line (Philly +160).

A beloved national treasure, Hammer enjoyed a 17-year run at ESPN in which he had only two losing seasons picking NFL games.

Now, the CBS Sports analyst has checked with his inside sources and gotten information on how exactly the Hall of Fame Game will play out, including the QB rotation and starters' playing time. We can tell you Hammer is going under the total. As for the point-spread pick, he's sharing that only over at SportsLine.

While Mitchell Trubisky is struggling to pick up new coach Matt Nagy's offense, reports indicate he probably won't play in the 2018 NFL Hall of Fame Game, leaving Chase Daniel and Tyler Bray to quarterback the Bears. Starting running back Jordan Howard won't suit up.

The Bears also signed former Jaguars receiver Allen Robinson in the off-season and added TE Trey Burton from the Eagles and WR Taylor Gabriel from the Falcons. It's unknown how much any of the newcomers will play in Thursday's 2018 Hall of Fame Game, but they'll likely bolster an offense that averaged just 16.5 points last season and failed to top 20 points in five of the last six games.

On the Baltimore side, veteran quarterback Joe Flacco won't play. In the NFL Draft, the Ravens selected Jackson, from Louisville. Last year, he had 27 touchdowns through the air and added in 18 more on the ground. For his career, the dual-threat quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner accounted for 119 scores.

But Jackson isn't the only Heisman winner on the Ravens' roster. They also have Robert Griffin III, who has struggled since the 2012 season with the Redskins and sat out last year, but the Ravens inked him to a deal in April. How Baltimore manages NFL Hall of Fame Game 2018 reps between Griffin and Jackson remains to be seen.

With so much uncertainty about the rotation, it helps to have inside sources like Hammer does. He has cultivated them over decades. And they've prompted him to jump all over on one side of the 2018 Hall of Fame Game.

What side should you back in Bears-Ravens? Visit SportsLine now to see Hammerin' Hank Goldberg's pointspread pick with analysis, all from a legendary handicapper coming off another wildly profitable NFL season.