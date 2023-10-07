The 1-3 Cincinnati Bengals look to turn their season around as they head to the desert to face off with the 1-3 Arizona Cardinals on Sunday afternoon. Cincinnati enters off a 27-3 blowout loss in Tennessee, while Arizona lost at San Francisco 35-16. The Bengals are 0-3-1 against the spread and the Cardinals are 3-1 ATS in 2023.

Kickoff is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET at State Farm Stadium. Cincinnati is favored by 3 points in the latest Bengals vs. Cardinals odds, and the over/under for total points scored is 44.5.

Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Cardinals vs. Bengals:

Cardinals vs. Bengals spread: Bengals -3

Cardinals vs. Bengals over/under: 44.5 points

Cardinals vs. Bengals money line: Bengals -164, Cardinals +138

Cardinals vs. Bengals live stream: fubo (try for free)



Why the Bengals can cover

The once dynamic Bengals offense has been held in check through the first four games of 2023, averaging only 12.3 points per game (31st in the NFL) and hasn't scored a first half offensive touchdown. Quarterback Joe Burrow, coming off 34 and 35 touchdown pass seasons, has battled a calf injury since the preseason and has only thrown for two scores in the first four games combined. He's completing on 57.6% of his passes, a far cry from his career average of 67.3%.

Cincinnati's offense has the ability to turn it around quickly, thanks to star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase and running back Joe Mixon. Chase has 19 catches in the last two weeks after opening the season with only 10 in the first two contests. His game breaking speed will once again be an asset against a lackluster Arizona secondary, as long as the Bengals' offensive line gives Burrow ample time to throw. Mixon has rushed for between 56-67 yards in each game this season and has only scored once. Against an Arizona defense allowing the ninth most rushing yards per game (132.0), this might be a breakout Sunday for Mixon. See which team to pick here.

Why the Cardinals can cover

Arizona continues to play inspired football for new coach, Jonathan Gannon. Despite the 19 point score differential last weekend, the Cardinals fought until the end and gave San Francisco a worthy battle. QB Joshua Dobbs threw for 265 yards and two scores while rushing for 48 more yards on 12 attempts. Through four games, he's thrown for four touchdowns and no interceptions, an impressive feat considering that he wasn't acquired by Arizona until late in training camp.

RB James Conner has been reliable for the Cardinals, having rushed for 318 yards and two touchdowns on the season with a 5.1 yards per carry average. The team's top receiver, Marquise Brown, caught seven passes for 96 yards against San Francisco and now has 239 yards receiving and two scores in 2023. Rookie WR Michael Wilson trails Brown by only two yards following a 7-76-2 day against the 49ers. In what should be a close game, the Cardinals have a chance to upset the Bengals by playing a clean game and getting their playmakers involved early and often. See which team to pick here.

