We are nearly through Week 10 and each week it seems the games get more exciting, the stakes are higher and the pregame outfits keep being better. Per usual, we not only got a solid Sunday slate, but we also got some solid fits.

The Kansas City Chiefs are on a bye week, so Travis Kelce, whose fashion often lands him on this list, is not up for a nomination this week. The Los Angeles Rams, Philadelphia Eagles and Miami Dolphins are also on a bye. So who stood out?

Here is a look at some of the best pregame looks:

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray made his season debut and he went bold with some shiny silver pants. The Cardinals got their second win, 25-23 over the Falcons.

These wide receivers went with a classy look and absolutely nailed it. The white turtleneck with the white jacket is elevated.

This chain alone gets Justin Jefferson on our list.

The Jets defense is not playing around.

The Browns posted photos of Dalvin Tomlinson, Elijah Moore and Juan Thornhill and while they all had very different looks, from an all green suit to a casual graphic jacket, they all brought their 'A' game.