Bill Belichick, NFL players react to Tom Brady leaving the Patriots

An era has ended in New England. On Tuesday morning, Tom Brady announced on social media that he will not be returning to the Patriots, ending a 20-year stint with the team. His announcement shocked Patriots Nation and shook the NFL. The 42-year-old has not yet announced where he will go, but we know his partnership with head coach Bill Belichick has run its course.

LOVE YOU PATS NATION pic.twitter.com/lxSQZmnjPL — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 17, 2020

FOREVER A PATRIOT pic.twitter.com/QSBOJBs4uy — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 17, 2020

With New England, Brady went to nine Super Bowls, winning six and being crowned the MVP of four. After being drafted as the 199th overall pick in the sixth round of the 2000 draft, TB12 went on to become one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time.

Now, Belichick and company will try to prove they can win without the quarterback, and vice versa. After two decades, Brady has left quite the mark on New England, and in all of the NFL, and with his announcement came many congratulated him on his career so far and wishing him well in the future.

Here are some reactions:

Bill Belichick had a long message for Brady, saying (via: NFL Network):

"Tom was not just a player who bought into our program. He was one of its original creators. Tom lived and perpetuated our culture. On a daily basis, he was a tone setter and a bar raiser. He won a championships in three of his first four years on the field and in three of his final six seasons, while competing for championships in most every season in between.This is a credit to Tom's consistency and what separate him. He did not just perform. He won championships over and over again. Tom and I will always have a great relationship built on love, admiration, respect, and appreciation."

Former teammate Darrelle Revis had high praise for Brady and says wherever he goes he will continue this legacy.

Practice against Tom Brady everyday was like playing on the 92’ Dream Team. He brought that much intensity to the practice field. Which ever team he lands I’m sure he will continue his legacy of playing a great brand of football. #TB12 pic.twitter.com/Y6tKUOapIk — Darrelle Revis (@Revis24) March 17, 2020

Many other former teammates also had messages for Brady:

Couple of Patriots players, including Tom Brady’s potential successor, react to today’s big news on Brady’s IG. pic.twitter.com/Pyy0V4jMVB — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) March 17, 2020

DeMarcus Ware reminds everyone that all good things must come to an end.

I guess all good things to truly come to an end! What an era for TB12 in New England! You can only grow but so much in the same soil👊🏾 — D-Ware (@DeMarcusWare) March 17, 2020

Torrey Smith, like most people in New England, says he doesn't like Brady leaving. Sorry Smith, the San Francisco 49ers already said they were not trying to bring in Brady.

I don’t like Tom Brady leaving. It’s gives me Joe Montana Vibes. It can only be right to me if he goes to San Fran. That would be dope! — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) March 17, 2020

Jonathan Stewart has a message for Pats fans: Keep pounding.

Good morning patriots fans lol #KeepPounding — Jonathan Stewart (@Jonathanstewar1) March 17, 2020

Confirmed: Brady was not messing around.

I thought Tom Brady was just messing around wow — Marlon Humphrey (@marlon_humphrey) March 17, 2020

The Los Angeles Chargers are one of the teams being discussed as a possible landing spot for Brady.

Brady to Chargers — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) March 17, 2020

The AFC East will look a lot different without TB12.

With all that’s going on in the world today. Two very important things:

1. Stay safe and practice social distancing.

2. Stay out of the AFC East, TOM BRADY. 😲🤣 @TheBillsMafia — Jim Kelly (@JimKelly1212) March 17, 2020

Maybe this photo did mean something after all...