Bill Belichick, NFL players react to Tom Brady leaving the Patriots
TB12 is taking his talents elsewhere
An era has ended in New England. On Tuesday morning, Tom Brady announced on social media that he will not be returning to the Patriots, ending a 20-year stint with the team. His announcement shocked Patriots Nation and shook the NFL. The 42-year-old has not yet announced where he will go, but we know his partnership with head coach Bill Belichick has run its course.
With New England, Brady went to nine Super Bowls, winning six and being crowned the MVP of four. After being drafted as the 199th overall pick in the sixth round of the 2000 draft, TB12 went on to become one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time.
Now, Belichick and company will try to prove they can win without the quarterback, and vice versa. After two decades, Brady has left quite the mark on New England, and in all of the NFL, and with his announcement came many congratulated him on his career so far and wishing him well in the future.
Here are some reactions:
Bill Belichick had a long message for Brady, saying (via: NFL Network):
"Tom was not just a player who bought into our program. He was one of its original creators. Tom lived and perpetuated our culture. On a daily basis, he was a tone setter and a bar raiser. He won a championships in three of his first four years on the field and in three of his final six seasons, while competing for championships in most every season in between.This is a credit to Tom's consistency and what separate him. He did not just perform. He won championships over and over again. Tom and I will always have a great relationship built on love, admiration, respect, and appreciation."
Former teammate Darrelle Revis had high praise for Brady and says wherever he goes he will continue this legacy.
Many other former teammates also had messages for Brady:
DeMarcus Ware reminds everyone that all good things must come to an end.
Torrey Smith, like most people in New England, says he doesn't like Brady leaving. Sorry Smith, the San Francisco 49ers already said they were not trying to bring in Brady.
Jonathan Stewart has a message for Pats fans: Keep pounding.
Confirmed: Brady was not messing around.
The Los Angeles Chargers are one of the teams being discussed as a possible landing spot for Brady.
The AFC East will look a lot different without TB12.
Maybe this photo did mean something after all...
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Report: Cooper shuns bigger offer in WAS
Cooper just added more fuel to one of the most bitter rivalries in the NFL
-
2020 Free Agency Tracker
Where are the NFL's top free agents landing this offseason? Follow along with our updating...
-
Belichick issues statement on Tom Brady
The duo won six Super Bowl and nine AFC championships together
-
2021 Super Bowl odds: Fade the Patriots
R.J. White has crushed the Las Vegas SuperContest twice
-
Robert Kraft reacts to Tom Brady's exit
The Patriots owner found out the news on Monday night
-
Bucs, Chargers offered Brady $30M a year
The longtime New England quarterback is reportedly taking his time deciding on a new home
-
LIVE: Free agency Day 2 rumors, signings
Breaking down the latest rumors, news, notes and signings across the league
-
NFL combine: Live workout results
The draft's top-ranked cornerback refused to stay on the sideline
-
Jaguars vs. Colts live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jaguars vs. Colts football game