It is the end of an era in New England. The Patriots and head coach Bill Belichick are parting ways after 24 seasons, confirmed by CBS Sports Lead NFL Insider Jonathan Jones.

There were rumors all year that Belichick's reign at Gillette Stadium may be over and now it is official. Belichick is now free to go to another team and is a coach that will get a lot of attention from teams with vacancies.

Belichick was hired by the Patriots in 2000 and since then has seen unprecedented success, going to nine Super Bowls and winning six, the most by any head coach in league history. The 71-year-old also holds the head coaching records for most playoff wins with 31 and division championships with 17.

His final seasons with the Patriots were a lot different than his first two decades. New England finished the 2023 season at 4-13 and last in the AFC East. Since quarterback Tom Brady left the team, Belichick went 29-38 and made the playoffs just once in four years.

Despite the recent shortcomings, he will go down as one of the greatest coaches of all time and many claim him as the greatest of all time. Players across the league, both current and past, reacted to the news. Some expressed shock and many reflected on what Belichick means to the NFL and what his legacy will be. Former players shared memories and lessons learned by the head coach.

Here are some player reactions:

Former Patriots cornerback Ty Law went on WEEI on Thursday morning and said Belichick was always a straight forward head coach, something the former player appreciated. The three-time Super Bowl champion said Belichick always held him accountable and players had to earn their playing time and attention from the head coach.

"He is by far the greatest NFL coach of all time. Period," Law said.

Rex Burkhead, who played for Belichick from 2017 to 2020, winning one Super Bowl with him, called the head coach the "greatest to ever do it."

Marquis Flowers posted photos with Belichick.

Robert Griffin III called Belichick the greatest coach of all time and feels the head coach needs to abandon his Patriot ways in order to succeed elsewhere.

Former Patriots tight end Benjamin Watson noted how many changes have taken place in the football world this week.