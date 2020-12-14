The Buffalo Bills defense staked their claim how much of a problem they will be in the AFC come playoff time, aided by the Pittsburgh Steelers kicking the hornet's nest prior to Buffalo's 26-15 victory Sunday. Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was caught by Bills players dancing on their logo before the game Sunday, a moment that give the Bills a little extra fire for the showdown.

"I ain't going to lie. Seeing them dancing on our logo pre-game and seeing all that, that turns you up a little bit," Bills defensive back Jordan Poyer said, via Matt Parrino of nyup.com. "It kind of gives you a little second itch to come out and play with some extra fire. We were hyped up on the sideline, we had a big win. And we were just having fun."

The Bills shut down the Steelers offense in the victory, holding Pittsburgh to a season-low 15 points. Pittsburgh went just 1-for-10 on third down and had 224 total yards in the loss, while Ben Roethlisberger was held to a season-low 56.76% completion rate. Roethlisberger finished with 187 passing yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions for a season-low 65.9 passer rating.

Buffalo had an interception return for a touchdown in the win, which ended up being the score that kept Pittsburgh out of reach of stealing a victory. The Bills ended the Patriots' 11-year AFC East title streak with the win, as they are four games up on New England with three games to play -- making the Patriots unable to win the division.

Buffalo is just one game behind Pittsburgh for the No. 2 seed. If the Bills and Steelers finish with the same record, Buffalo will own the tiebreaker -- and the No. 2 seed in the conference.