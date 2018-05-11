Bills' rookie QB throws one pass, immediately gets roasted on Twitter by Jalen Ramsey

If we learned one thing from the NFL's predraft process, it's that Josh Allen definitely uses Twitter, which means there's probably a good chance he's going to find out about the scolding hot tweet that Jalen Ramsey indirectly sent his way on Friday.

As you may or may not know, Ramsey loves to talk trash. Also, as you may or may not know, Allen kind of has a reputation for not being the most accurate passer, and when you combine those two things, hilarity ensues.

The situation started on Friday morning when Buffalo tweeted out a video that showed Allen throwing his first pass in a Bills uniform.

Josh Allen’s first snaps as a Buffalo Bill. 💯 #GoBills pic.twitter.com/sWkDcywA2j — Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) May 11, 2018

Less than 30 minutes later, Ramsey responded to the Bills tweet.

"That's a pick waiting to happen," Ramsey wrote.

OUCH. Talk about no chill, Allen had barely thrown his first pass in a Bills uniform and Ramsey was already ripping him.

Jalen Ramsey quickly deleted this tweet trolling #Bills rookie QB Josh Allen.



Ramsey already in midseason form. pic.twitter.com/WpulnUlzeu — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) May 11, 2018

After taking a few minutes to think about his mean tweet, Ramsey apparently had second thoughts, because he ended up deleting it and deciding to chill.

😂😂😂 imma chill — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) May 11, 2018

The good news for Allen is that Bills coach Sean McDermott doesn't seem too concerned about practice interceptions. After Friday's session, McDermott said it's alright if Allen has the occasional bad day as long as he keeps getting better.

"We embrace, you've heard me say before, whether it's Josh or anyone else on our roster or this weekend is we embrace that growth mindset," McDermott said, via quotes distributed by the team. "We believe in learning on the job. If you take that approach of continual improvement, it's shown over the years that you'll end up where you're trying to end up, or at least closer to where you're trying to end up in terms of your goals."

By the way, the craziest part of this whole situation is that Ramsey wasn't even the first AFC defensive back to talk trash about Allen. Less than a week after the draft, Jets safety Jamal Adams also took a not-so-subtle shot at Allen's accuracy.

Can’t wait to catch passes from one of my fav QB’s! https://t.co/guRVeGEM9K — Jamal Adams (@TheAdamsEra) April 30, 2018

If every defensive back is this confident about facing Allen, we probably shouldn't rule out the possibility that he throws 47 interceptions this year.

As for Ramsey, he'll actually get a chance to pick off Allen when the Jaguars travel to Buffalo for a game in Week 12.