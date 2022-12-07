The Buffalo Bills had hoped star pass rusher Von Miller would return at some point this season after suffering a knee injury in the Thanksgiving victory over the Detroit Lions, but an exploratory surgery this week brought forth bad news. On Wednesday, Bills head coach Sean McDermott announced that Miller suffered a torn ACL, and had it repaired this week. He is done for the year.

NFL Media reports that an MRI did not adequately show a torn ACL. The original plan for the procedure Miller underwent was to reposition the lateral meniscus, while also cleaning up some cartilage damage. However, during the surgery, doctors discovered the ACL was torn. Miller tore this same ACL in 2013.

Miller was placed on injured reserve just a week ago. When he injured his knee, it was reported that the three-time All-Pro did not tear his ACL. In fact, the initial prognosis was a sprained knee.

"This news is not the best of news, but it's definitely not the worst of news. It's kind of like in the middle," Miller said on his podcast, via Bleacher Report. "I didn't tear my ACL, that was the huge part of it. But I do have some lateral meniscus damage, and it's going to have to be addressed.

"I do feel like I can play through that. Just going to wait a little bit, let the swelling go down for about 7-10 days and hopefully, right before the Jets game (in Week 14), I will be back."

Miller was injured when he took an inside route in rushing quarterback Jared Goff in Week 12. He planted awkwardly with his right knee, and went down. Miller was able to walk off the field on his own, but spent a very long time in the blue medical tent before being carted off to the locker room.

SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh says that Buffalo losing Miller is a huge hit when it comes to its goals this season. Oh says the Bills' percentage chance of winning the AFC goes down from 39.1% to 32.7% (-6.4%), and percentage chance of winning Super Bowl LVII goes from 24.8% down to 19% (-5.8%).

Miller signed a six-year, $120 million deal with the Bills this offseason after winning Super Bowl LVI with the Los Angeles Rams last year. The 33-year-old finishes the 2022 season having recorded 21 combined tackles, 12 QB hits, eight sacks, two passes defensed and one forced fumble in 11 games played.