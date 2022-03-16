The Buffalo Bills have scored one of the premier free agents of the 2022 class, as former Los Angeles Rams pass-rusher Von Miller has agreed to terms with the Bills on a monster six-year deal worth $120 million that includes $51.345 million guaranteed, per CBS Sports NFL Insider Josina Anderson.

Miller, who turns 33 later this month, is set to play for his third team in a calendar year. The Denver Broncos legend who picked up Super Bowl 50 MVP was traded to the Rams on Nov. 1, and helped L.A. capture a Super Bowl LVI victory. The veteran pass-rusher actually announced the news himself on Instagram.

"It's been a crazy day, crazy four hours," Miller said. "Going back and forth, man. A lot of things that I love in L.A. But I just wanted to let you know I'm coming to Buffalo. Bills Mafia, what's good? Is 40 open?"

While the reported deal carries an average annual value of $20 million, which ranks seventh in the NFL, according to Over The Cap, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport says the deal is backloaded, averaging $17.5 million over the first four years. Per NFL Network, Sean McVay and the Rams were pulling on Miller's heartstrings in an attempt to get him to stay, but the sack artist has made his decision.

In eight regular-season games with the Rams, Miller recorded 31 combined tackles and five sacks. In the Super Bowl win over the Cincinnati Bengals, he recorded two sacks and one pass defensed. Miller showed the NFL world that he still has plenty of tread left on the tires, and he feels like he has a lot of good football left, per NFL Media's Mike Garafolo. In 150 career games, Miller has recorded 115.5 sacks, which ranks No. 22 all-time since the stat was tracked beginning in 1982. Unofficially, he's tied for 31st.

That wasn't the only notable move Buffalo made Wednesday afternoon, as the Bills also announced they've agreed to terms with former Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end O.J. Howard to a one-year deal.