Pro Football Hall of Fame executive Bobby Beathard has died in his Franklin, Tenn. home at the age of 86, according to a report from the Washington Post.

Beathard, one of the most accomplished executives in NFL history, helped build four championship teams as a front office member. After beginning his career as a scout for the Kansas City Chiefs and the Atlanta Falcons, Beathard served as the Miami Dolphins' director of player personnel from 1972 to 1977, and the team won back-to-back Super Bowls in 1973 and 1974.

Beathard became the general manager of the Washington Commanders in 1978, and he once again constructed a pair of Super Bowl-winning teams. Under Beathard's watch, the Commanders won Super Bowl XVII and Super Bowl XXII. Washington also went to Super Bowl XVIII in 1983 but lost to the Los Angeles Raiders.

After his tenure with the Commanders, Beathard became the general manager of the San Diego Chargers in 1990. While in San Diego, Beathard came close to adding another Super Bowl to his resume when the Chargers made it to Super Bowl XXIX, a game they wound up losing to the San Francisco 49ers.

Beathard retired in 2000, and he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018.