Brandon Browner arrested yet again, this time facing kidnapping among other charges

Former Seahawks and Patriots defensive back Brandon Browner, one of the original members of the now-defunct Legion of Boom, was arrested on a number of different charges, according to NBC Los Angeles.

Browner, who has been arrested multiple times in the past calendar year, was arrested in Azusa on charges including kidnapping, burglary, false imprisonment and a violation of a restraining order.

Initially the report from NBC LA included an allegation that Browner was involved in a police chase and one of the charges was grand theft auto.

That restraining order, according to NBC LA, was issued earlier when the La Verne Police Department responded to a morning call about a man, who would later be identified as Browner, who broke through a locked window into a house.

Once inside the house, Browner "allegedly physically harmed and made threats to kill the victim inside the residence."

He then apparently fled the scene and stole a $20,000 Rolex watch. The violation of the restraining order apparently stems from that incident. Browner apparently has a prior relationship with the person in question.

Browner was an undrafted free agent out of Oregon State in 2005, where he was a highly penalized defensive back. He would get picked up the Broncos, but put on IR before he could play for Denver. Browner would eventually spend several years in the CFL before returning to the NFL as a member of the Seahawks' famed secondary.

He won a Super Bowl with Seattle and left as a free agent the following season, joining the New England Patriots, where he played alongside Darrelle Revis and helped the Pats defeat the Seahawks. Browner, who will turn 34 this offseason, is one of the few players in recent history with back-to-back Super Bowl rings with different teams.

Browner played for the Saints in 2015, but has not played in the NFL since.