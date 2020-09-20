The Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn't allow any fans to attend their home opener on Sunday, but they did let Brett Favre enter the building. For some reason, the Hall of Fame quarterback decided to head to Tampa for Tom Brady's first home game as a member of the Buccaneers.

The fact that Favre decided to attend this game is kind of interesting and that's because he made some interesting comments about the Buccaneers this week after they lost their season opener to the Saints. During an interview with Sirius XM NFL Radio, not only did Favre defend Brady, but he also made sure to point out that Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians should NOT have been publicly criticizing his star quarterback after the 34-23 loss in New Orleans.

"I think the last person you want to call out after the first game of the year is Tom Brady," Favre said Tuesday. "Now, maybe they had a mutual truce going into the game, going into the season, 'Hey, I'm going to be hard on you. I want the guys to know we're going to treat you the same even though technically I'm not, so are you OK with it?' If they have that truce, great. If not, I think you are barking up the wrong tree."

Following the Buccaneers' loss, Arians blamed both of Brady's interceptions on the quarterback, although he did end up slightly backtracking the next day. On Monday, Arians said Brady was only at fault for one of the interceptions.

If Brady was bothered by Arians' comments, he wasn't admitting it this week. During his weekly interview, the Buccaneers quarterback kept things short and sweet when asked about the criticism he received from his coach.

"He's a coach and I'm a player -- just trying to win a game," Brady said.

Even if Brady does truly feel that way, it's definitely still interesting to see the guy who defended Brady going out of his way to attend Brady's first home game in a week where no other fans were allowed to attend the game.