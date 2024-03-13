Happy midweek, everyone! Free agency doesn't officially start until 4 p.m. ET today, but already we've had a ton of headline-worthy activity around the NFL. John Breech is still busy campaigning for Tee Higgins to stay put and smooth things over with the Bengals, so you've got me, Cody Benjamin, to deliver all the latest.

We've got Will Brinson's favorite signings, more division-rival swaps, some big Aaron Rodgers news and more:

We've got Will Brinson's favorite signings, more division-rival swaps, some big Aaron Rodgers news and more:

1. Today's show: Reacting to the latest big-name moves

Tyler Sullivan and John Breech joined Will Brinson on the latest "Pick Six NFL Podcast" to dissect the latest happenings in free agency, providing instant grades and analysis for signings and trades. Some highlights:

Sully isn't convinced any of the splashes up to this point have been league-altering, but rather more relevant to Fantasy football. The mass relocation of running backs, for example, registers more as a series of lateral deals.

Everyone agrees that Derrick Henry could be a huge asset for the Baltimore Ravens, though. "Age and injuries don't scare me as much with him," said Brinson, projecting Henry as a perfect closer for tough-weather games.

One "spite" signing Brinson is all over: Aaron Jones to the Minnesota Vikings. "You better believe I will be playing Jones against the Packers" in daily Fantasy. "That's a prime blowup (spot)."

Catch the full episode (and subscribe for all kinds of daily NFL talk) right here.

2. Aaron Rodgers could run as 2024 VP candidate

While the rest of the NFL stays busy shuffling talent, the quarterback of the New York Jets could soon be vying for the White House. Yes, you read that right. While rehabbing from the Achilles tear that ended his 2023 season, Rodgers has reportedly "welcomed overtures" from independent U.S. presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. about running as his VP. Kennedy, meanwhile, has confirmed to the New York Times the former NFL MVP is on his short list of candidates ahead of the 2024 election.

3. AFC North blockbusters: Henry, Queen and a WR trade

There have been a handful of intra-division swaps in free agency, and Tuesday brought another one, with Patrick Queen netting a three-year, $41 million deal in Pittsburgh. The Baltimore Ravens helped offset the star linebacker's loss, however, by finally securing the man they reportedly sought at 2023's trade deadline: King Henry. The longtime Tennessee Titans star can earn up to $20 million on a two-year pact with Baltimore, joining Lamar Jackson for a potential title run. The Steelers also shuffled their offense by agreeing to trade wideout Diontae Johnson to the Carolina Panthers, receiving cornerback Donte Jackson in the deal.

4. QB buzz: Giants add help; Kenny Pickett for sale?

Here's the latest on signal-callers from around the NFL:

5. Latest big-money deals around the NFL

Here are some of the most notable transactions set to cross the wire when signings can become official:

6. Brinson's favorite moves: Falcons are big winners

Technically, free agency still hasn't started, remember? But Will Brinson has already identified some home-run moves from the legal tampering period. Atop the list: Kirk Cousins' rich relocation.

The Falcons offered a great landing spot for a variety of reasons -- easy division, solid team, good coaching staff, ownership bought in -- and a willingness to spend on the contract. They handed Cousins $180 million over four years with $90 million fully guaranteed and didn't blink at the idea of paying an elderly quarterback coming off an Achilles injury. When they build the NFL Business/Contract Hall of Fame, Cousins should be the first player inducted (Darrelle Revis, you're on deck). For Atlanta, this was a no-brainer. The Falcons have a good offensive line, elite-level playmakers (Bijan Robinson, Drake London and Kyle Pitts are all top-10 picks over the last three years) and a defense that improved dramatically last year. Raheem Morris should keep that trend going. The Falcons truly were just a quarterback away. Now they've got their guy.