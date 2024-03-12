The Indianapolis Colts are making a habit of retaining their own this free agency. Days after extending wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., the team is re-signing cornerback Kenny Moore II to a historic new deal, according to ESPN, as the sides agreed Tuesday to a three-year, $30 million extension that makes Moore the highest-paid nickel cornerback of all time.

Technically speaking, Moore's deal -- averaging $10 million per year -- will make him something like the 15th-highest-paid corner in the NFL. But for a veteran who plays primarily in the slot, the earnings represent a lucrative achievement, coming a year after the league's Next Gen Stats pegged him one of the most effective in that role.

Originally undrafted out of Division II Valdosta State in 2017, Moore spent his rookie offseason with the New England Patriots, then carved out a reserve job with the Colts after arriving via waivers. By the end of his first season, he had already earned five starts, carrying a full-time gig into the following year. A 2021 Pro Bowl honoree, Moore has now appeared in more than 100 career games for the Colts, totaling 17 interceptions and 55 pass deflections.

Injuries limited him to 12 games in 2022, but he rebounded with three picks in 16 games for the Colts in 2023. His latest contract marks his third with the franchise after a four-year, $36 million extension signed in 2019. That deal also made him the game's highest-paid slot corner.