One year after attempting to acquire him via trade, the Baltimore Ravens have finally secured Derrick Henry, the team officially announced. The Ravens introduced the former Tennessee Titans star on Thursday, with the two-time rushing champion appropriately dressed in a purple suit.

The 30-year-old Henry gets $16 million though he can earn a maximum of $20 million over the two-year deal due to incentives. The contract includes $9 million fully guaranteed in 2024, keeping the Pro Bowler one of the highest-paid running backs in the NFL.

Henry acknowledged the deal on X (formerly Twitter), saluting "Flock Nation" after agreeing to terms. On Thursday, the Ravens announced that Henry will wear No. 22, as he did in Tennessee.

In his introductory press conference, Henry noted that he's had some "great battles" against the Ravens and he is happy to be on the other side of things. He complimented quarterback Lamar Jackson, calling the MVP "dynamic."

Discussing his decision to join the team, Henry said, "[It was] a no-brainer for me. This is where I knew I wanted to be. I love the style, the physicality that they play with on all three phases. I feel like it fits my style of play as well ... glad we were able to get it figured out."

New Ravens teammate Marlon Humphrey suggested during the 2023 season that Baltimore came close to landing Henry at the trade deadline, and now the team up is a reality. Henry's arrival comes after former Ravens veteran Gus Edwards agreed to a two-year contract with the Los Angeles Chargers, while former starter J.K. Dobbins also remains a free agent.

While Henry is aging and boasts a heavy career workload, with more than 2,000 carries already under his belt, the two-time All-Pro has remained one of the NFL's steadiest ball-carriers in recent years, topping 1,000 rushing yards in five of his last six years. The supersized former Offensive Player of the Year has never averaged fewer than 4.2 yards per carry, and he also led the NFL in yards after contact in 2023, per Pro Football Focus.

Now, he'll pair with a dual-threat quarterback to help headline the Ravens offense. Averaging $8 million per year on his new deal, Henry will rank seventh among annual running back earners, next to fellow 2024 free agents D'Andre Swift and Tony Pollard, who each joined new teams this week.