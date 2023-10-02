Through four weeks, the San Francisco 49ers appear to be the best team in the NFL. They are undefeated, have scored at least 30 points in all four games played and have a quarterback who still hasn't lost in the regular season in his career.

In the 35-16 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, quarterback Brock Purdy completed 20 of 21 passes for 283 yards and one touchdown, and had a rushing touchdown as well. His 95.2% completion rate set a new franchise record for best in a single game, surpassing Steve Young's 90% completion rate he recorded back in Week 8 in 1991 against the Detroit Lions, per ESPN.

Purdy has plenty of talent around him that makes life easier, such as running back Christian McCaffrey, who scored four total touchdowns and racked up 177 yards from scrimmage on Sunday. San Francisco is 14-0 in the regular season when McCaffrey starts, but Purdy has shown he's not just a system quarterback.

Purdy is the fourth quarterback in NFL history to start his career 9-0 or better. Ben Roethlisberger holds the current record with 15 straight wins. Purdy and the 49ers will face their toughest test of the year next week, as they are scheduled to play the 3-1 Dallas Cowboys on "Sunday Night Football."