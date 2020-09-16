The Denver Broncos lost Phillip Lindsay to a foot injury in Monday night's season-opening loss to the Tennessee Titans, and now it appears they won't get him back for at least a few more games. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the third-year running back is receiving a second opinion on his injury, which has since been deemed a turf toe-like issue, but all signs point to Lindsay missing "the next few weeks," both because of the nature of the injury and the position he plays.

Lindsay's turf toe is not considered a long-term issue, Rapoport added, but it now appears unlikely the former Pro Bowler will attempt to play through the injury when the Broncos visit the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2. The two-time 1,000-yard rusher managed just seven carries in Monday's opener before being forced out of action, with former Los Angeles Chargers standout Melvin Gordon taking over as the lead ball-carrier for the remainder of the game.

The 26-year-old Lindsay missed just one game through the first two seasons of his NFL career, but turf toe can be a lingering problem, especially for a running back. It's likely Denver will want to exhibit caution in returning the Colorado product to the backfield. In Lindsay's absence, Gordon figures to be a shoo-in for close to 20 carries after averaging more than five yards per hand-off in his promising Broncos debut, although No. 3 RB Royce Freeman, a one-time starter at the position, is also set for an uptick in touches.