The Broncos are getting Russell Wilson a new receiver for the 2023 season via free agency. Denver is planning to sign former Saints wideout Marquez Callaway, according to ESPN. The move reunites Callaway with Broncos coach Sean Payton, who coached Callaway during his first two NFL seasons.

A former undrafted rookie, Callaway caught one touchdown pass during his first season in New Orleans, which happened to be Drew Brees' final season. He enjoyed career highs the following year with 46 receptions for 698 yards and six touchdowns while helping the Saints finish the season with a winning record.

Late in the 2021 season, Callaway had his first 100-yard receiving game during a 9-0 win over the Buccaneers. Two weeks later, Callaway caught six passes for 97 yards while helping the Saints defeat the Panthers.

Marquez Callaway NO • WR • #1 TAR 32 REC 16 REC YDs 158 REC TD 1 FL 0 View Profile

Callaway's 2022 season was a disappointment, however. He caught just 16 passes for 158 yards and one touchdown while being inactive for three games. The emergence of rookie first-round pick Chris Olave and addition of veteran Jarvis Landry contributed to Callaway's drop in production.

The Broncos recently added another offensive player when they inked former Bengals running back Samaje Perine to a two-year deal. The addition of Callaway is interesting given that the Broncos have reportedly been open to possibly trading one of their top receivers this offseason.

As it currently stands, Callaway joins a deep Broncos receiving corps that also includes Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, KJ Hamler and Kendall Hinton.