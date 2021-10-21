The Denver Broncos (3-3) will visit the Cleveland Browns (3-3) on Thursday Night Football in Week 7. The Browns were blown out at home by the Arizona Cardinals last Sunday, while the Broncos were also embarrassed at home by the Las Vegas Raiders. Denver is on a three-game losing streak, dropping to third in the AFC West, while the Cleveland Browns fell to third in the AFC North with their second consecutive loss. Thursday Night Football is crucial for both teams as they look to end losing streaks, but the Browns will be without quarterback Baker Mayfield (shoulder) and star running backs Nick Chubb (calf) and Kareem Hunt (calf).

Broncos vs. Browns spread: Browns -1.5

Broncos vs. Browns over-under: 40.5 points

Broncos vs. Browns money line: Cleveland -125, Denver +105

CLE: Browns are 7-3 ATS in their last 10 Thursday games

DEN: Over is 4-1 in Broncos' last five games following a straight-up loss



Why the Browns can cover

The Broncos' defense has been stout through six games, allowing 314.7 total yards per contest. Von Miller missed the entire 2020 season with an ankle injury but has rebounded in 2021. Miller has 17 total tackles, including eight solo. He also has seven tackles for loss with 4.5 sacks.

The tandem at safety for Denver has also played extremely well. Kareem Jackson leads the Broncos with 34 total tackles, including 23 solo. Jackson has also sacked the quarterback once and recorded an interception. Justin Simmons is third in total tackles with 28 and has three pass deflections and one interception.

Why the Broncos can cover

Wide receiver Tim Patrick has stepped up in the absence of fellow receiver Jerry Jeudy. The latter suffered a high-ankle sprain in Week 1 that caused him to miss the past five games. Patrick is second on the team with 344 yards on 25 receptions with three touchdowns. He is also second on the team with 57.3 yards per game while reeling in 13.8 yards per reception.

Tight end Noah Fant has also made plays for the Broncos. Fant is an athletic tight end who can make defenders miss in open space. The Iowa product has hauled in 30 passes for 273 yards with three touchdowns. Three of Fant's receptions have gone for 20-plus yards. He is coming off his best game of the season against the Raiders in which he caught nine passes for 97 yards and a score.

