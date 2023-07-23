Amari Cooper underwent core muscle surgery early this offseason. Now the Browns' No. 1 wide receiver is facing a separate recovery for a new issue. Cooper suffered a "tweak" at training camp Sunday, forcing him to exit practice early, per Cleveland.com.

The former Cowboys standout, acquired via trade last year, battled core pain throughout his 2022 Browns debut, in which he topped 1,000 receiving yards and scored a career-high nine touchdowns. Cooper was on the field Saturday for the start of Cleveland's 2023 camp, even telling reporters he wouldn't be limited in the wake of winter surgery. But he spent much of Sunday afternoon in the therapy pool within the Browns' temporary West Virginia facilities, according to Mary Kay Cabot.

Browns general manager Andrew Berry declined to specify where and how, exactly, Cooper was injured on Sunday, but he confirmed to reporters that the "tweak" was not related to the wideout's core muscle surgery, and called the injury "minor." The receiver now carries a day-to-day designation on the club's unofficial injury report.

Cooper's unexpected departure comes at a time the Browns are already short on wide receivers to start camp. Four other veteran reserves are currently nursing ailments of their own: Jakeem Grant is returning from a ruptured Achilles, Anthony Schwartz is on the Non-Football Injury (NFI) list due to a hamstring issue, Michael Woods is also rehabbing from an Achilles injury, and Marquise Goodwin was recently discovered to have blood clots in his legs and lungs.

Elijah Moore, the former Ole Miss product who was acquired from the Jets in March, figures to see even more action out wide as long as Cooper and the others are sidelined.