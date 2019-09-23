Browns' Freddie Kitchens won't give up play-calling duties: 'That's not even feasible'

Following the Cleveland Browns' Week 3, 20-13 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, head coach Freddie Kitchens came under fire.

The Browns ran a draw play on fourth-and-nine while trailing in the fourth quarter, the Rams defense began to predict when screens were coming and star wideout Odell Beckham Jr. was not part of the game plan with the Browns in the red zone in the final minute.

Kitchens told reporters following the game that he would take the blame for the Browns' early-season struggles, and he was even asked on Monday if he would consider giving up play-calling duties.

"You can write that if you want to. But that's not even feasible," Kitchens said, according to NFL.com. "That's not even, that's not being considered. No, it's not."

The Browns were crowned the offseason champions after acquiring several highly-touted free agents and trading for Beckham Jr. Despite having a first-year head coach, some thought they would have Super Bowl aspirations in 2019, but Cleveland has struggled out of the starting gate.

They were blown out by the Tennessee Titans in Week 1, as Baker Mayfield threw three interceptions and the team committed a total of 18 penalties for 182 yards. The Browns earned a Week 2 victory over the injury-riddled New York Jets, but again found their way into the loss column on Sunday.

Cleveland is averaging just 16.3 points a game, which is surprising considering the amount of weapons they have on offense. Kitchens admits he's still trying to figure things out when it comes to spreading the ball around.

"When you start talking about specifics like that, I just know how the guys around me are," Kitchens said. "I think you take the sense of, you get a better feel for what people can do and what people can't do. Or the better situations that they can be in in relation to the situation that you're putting them in currently. And that's what you do. You do your work during the course of the week and you call it on Sunday. If they do things differently, you make adjustments accordingly. I think we've been doing a good job of that. Now it just needs to get more consistent."

Kitchens told reporters on Monday that operating as the head coach and play-caller was not too much to handle, and that offensive coordinator Todd Monken would not be taking on added responsibilities.

"Not going to happen," Kitchens said. "It's me. It's my fault. Todd does a great job. Todd does a great job during the course of the week of making sure we stay on task. We stay organized and all that kind of stuff. But when things mess up it's going to be me."

Monken spent the last three seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, serving as their wide receivers coach and offensive coordinator. He will remain as Kitchens' assistant for now, but if the Browns continue to struggle, these questions will continue to be brought up.