Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett purchased a minority stake in the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Cavs announced Wednesday. It wasn't a completely unexpected move, as Garrett regularly attends Cavs games.

As a fan, Garrett has appeared at the Las Vegas Summer League, and he even played in the 2022 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game in Cleveland. Now, Garrett finally gets an official role as an ambassador for the team. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"As a leader on and off the field, Myles has become a Cleveland icon and shares in our organization's commitment to being a transformative force for good across the region," Cavs owner Dan Gilbert said in a statement. "We are honored to welcome this long-time friend of the team as our new partner and investor. Myles' passion and commitment to the city he loves will allow us to reach new communities and continue to build the successful future of this franchise."

It's been a good week for Garrett, as he was also named the AFC defensive player of the week after his performance against the Indianapolis Colts. Garrett is still very much focused on football, but the 27-year-old is excited to officially be a part of professional basketball too.

"I have admired the Cavaliers organization's hard work, tenacity and dedication to the community since my early days in Cleveland," Garrett said. "To have the opportunity to join this impressive and purpose-filled franchise, under Dan's leadership, is truly a dream come true."