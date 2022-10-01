The Cleveland Browns will be shorthanded on Sunday when they take on the Atlanta Falcons. The team announced on Saturday morning that star edge rusher Myles Garrett has been downgraded to out for the game. In a corresponding move, the Browns signed tight end Miller Forristall to the active roster.

Garrett was involved in a one-car accident earlier this week when, according to NFL Media, he swerved to avoid an animal on a wet road and the car flipped multiple times. He and his passenger were transported to a local hospital, and he was eventually discharged with non-life-threatening injuries -- including a sprained shoulder, strained biceps, minor lacerations, and other bumps and bruises to various body parts, according to the Browns.

Garrett was absent from practice all week, though the Browns did initially hold out hope that he would be able to play on Sunday. Instead, the team will likely be without both Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney, who is listed as questionable but registered three consecutive DNPs in practice this week.

CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones reported on Saturday morning that while Garrett will not play against Atlanta, he is expected to return for Cleveland's Week 5 game against the Los Angeles Chargers. L.A. is dealing with injury issues of its own, including along the offensive line, where left tackle Rashawn Slater is out for the season after tearing his biceps.

Garrett's presence for that game would surely help deal with Justin Herbert, who is off the Chargers injury report this week after suffering fractured rib cartilage during the team's Week 2 game.