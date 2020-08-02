Watch Now: Tiki and Tierney: Odell Beckham Jr.'s new attitude ( 2:12 )

Jarvis Landry has been placed on the Cleveland Browns' PUP list, the team announced Sunday afternoon. While he was placed on the team's PUP list, the Browns stated that the Pro Bowl receiver is still on schedule as it relates to Landry's recovery following offseason surgery on his hip. Landry, who is preparing for his third season with the Browns after spending his first four seasons in the NFL with the Dolphins, told reporters back on May 21 that he expected to be able to participate in team practices at some point in August.

"The rehab process is going great," Landry said. "It is just a little difficult, obviously, with some of the modality type of things that I have been doing and with quarantine and everything, I have not been able to have access to. That has kind of been the toughest part of it. Right now, I am a little bit ahead of schedule, but the most important thing right now is just taking it day by day. I can't predict when exactly I will be able to feel, whether that is July, August or September, but obviously, my return date is sometime in August."

Landry and fellow receiver Odell Beckham Jr. both underwent successful surgeries earlier this offseason. Beckham, who reportedly battled injuries throughout his first season in Cleveland, had his surgery on Jan. 21. Despite his injury woes, Beckham still managed to catch 74 passes for 1,035 yards and four touchdowns during his first season in Cleveland. Beckham will surely look to improve upon those numbers in 2020, his first year working with Stefanski, who helped Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen become one of the better receiving duos in the NFL during his time as the Vikings' offensive coordinator.

About a month after Beckham's surgery, Landry, who initially injured his during last year's OTAs, also had a successful surgery. The injury did not hinder Landry's statistics last season, as the six-year veteran earned his fifth consecutive Pro Bowl selection after leading the Browns with 83 receptions for 1,174 and six touchdowns while averaging a career-high 14.1 yards per reception.

Despite last the nagging hip injury, Landry did not miss a single of his team's games for the sixth consecutive season. Landry has never missed a game during his career, a streak he hopes will continue in 2020.

"[Not missing a game] is one of the goals that I have set out for myself since I was a kid watching Monday Night Football," Landry said. "It is still something that is in the back of my mind. Obviously, I want to make sure that I am going through these processes the right way, too, and making sure that I am healthy enough to be able to go out there and help the team win games and not hurt the team. Yeah, it is in my mind, but I am really focused on this rehab to make sure that I can be ready for the season."