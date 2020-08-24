Watch Now: Positive Covid-19 Tests Spike, NFL Blaming Lab In New Jersey ( 3:05 )

The Cleveland Browns saw another prospective starter go down with an injury during practice on Monday, as rookie safety Grant Delpit was carted off the field, according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. Delpit was reportedly lying on his stomach in pain, pounding the ground before trainers were able to move him. Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that the Browns are concerned he suffered an Achilles injury, and that he will have an MRI done on Monday night.

Delpit was selected with the No. 44 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. The former LSU star was a first-team All-SEC player and a consensus All-American in each of the past two seasons, and also was awarded the Jim Thorpe Award last year, which is given to the top defensive back in college football. In three seasons at LSU, Delpit recorded 199 total tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, 24 passes defensed and eight interceptions. CBS NFL Draft writer Chris Trapasso compared him to versatile Washington defensive back Sean Davis, and said that Delpit's greatest strength was his ability to patrol centerfield.

Unfortunately, this is not the first big injury the Browns have suffered during training camp. Pro Bowl running back Nick Chubb was placed into concussion protocol last week after taking a big hit from linebacker Mack Wilson, and just a day later, Wilson himself was carted off the field after suffering what was called a significant hyperextended knee. Additionally, cornerback Kevin Johnson was hospitalized after suffering a laceration to his liver during a practice last week. He was released from the hospital this weekend, but it is not known when he will be allowed to return to the practice field.

Cleveland has suffered more than its fair share of injuries during training camp, and the Browns are hoping to avoid losing one of their star rookies for a long period of time.