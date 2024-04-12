It might be Masters weekend, but the NFL's nonstop offseason continues to roll. On Friday, the Cleveland Browns traded offensive tackle Leroy Watson to the Tennessee Titans in exchange for a seventh-round pick, the Browns announced.

A former undrafted rookie, Watson broke into the NFL with the Atlanta Falcons in 2022. He spent that summer with Atlanta and the following training camp with the 49ers before he was signed by the Browns off San Francisco's practice squad last September. Watson made his NFL regular-season debut last season and played in seven games with Cleveland.

The 6-foot-5 Watson started his college career at Hutchinson Community College before transferring to UTSA. A tight end in college, Watson changed positions to offensive tackle upon coming to the NFL.

Watson's blocking at UTSA helped him become a honorable mention all-conference performer in 2020. The following season, he helped the Road Runners offense set several school records that included total yards (6,146) and points scored (516).

For a third straight offseason, Watson will try to crack an NFL team's initial 53-man roster. In Nashville, Watson will join a Titans team that is being led by first-time NFL head coach Brian Callahan, who spent the previous five seasons as the Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator.

New Titans offensive line coach Bill Callahan worked with Watson in Cleveland. Titans GM Ran Carthon has a prior relationship with Watson as well from his time in San Francisco.